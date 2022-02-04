Super Bowl LVI betting: Bettors are split on the Rams and the Bengals

There aren’t any clear betting trends that look poised to shift the Super Bowl line.

The Los Angeles Rams opened up as 3.5-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The line quickly moved a point in the Rams’ favor in two half-point shifts by Tuesday. But it’s stabilized at 4.5 points at BetMGM and bettors are currently fairly split on which team will cover.

The Rams are getting 46% of bets to cover the spread and those bets make up 53% of the handle — the total money wagered — on the line. The Bengals are getting slightly more bets, but those bets are worth slightly less than the bets on the Rams.

BetMGM director of trading Jeff Stoneback told Yahoo Sports earlier this week that about 60% of the bets in the first few days of Super Bowl betting were on the Bengals and said the money would be even more split if it wasn’t for a six-figure bet on the Rams to cover. He also guessed that the line may not move off 4.5 before the game kicks off.

Bets on the total are split fairly evenly as well, though there is a decided money trend on the over/under. The over/under opened at 49.5 and is currently at 48.5 with 52% of bets on the over. Those over bets make up 62% of the handle.

The biggest odds shift so far this week has been on the moneyline. The Rams opened up at -165 to win the Super Bowl straight up and currently sit at -200 to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium. The Bengals have moved from +140 to +165 to win the Super Bowl and those odds are generating a lot of bets. Just over 75% of bets on the moneyline are on the Bengals to win outright and those bets make up 64% of the handle.