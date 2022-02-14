Super Bowl betting: Aaron Donald losing MVP costs one bettor 6-figure win

Ordinarily, it’s not too difficult to figure out who the Super Bowl MVP will be once the final whistle sounds.

In Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, though, there was uncertainty. And for one bettor at BetMGM, there was $120,000 hanging in the balance.

Following the Rams' dramatic 23-20 victory, there were two obvious and deserving MVP candidates from L.A. — wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) forces Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to throw an incomplete pass during the second half of the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Kupp, who had +600 MVP odds at BetMGM, caught eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 1:25 to play.

Donald, meanwhile, was the stalwart in the middle of the defense who sealed the victory with two big plays on the Bengals’ final drive. With the Bengals near midfield, Donald stuffed a third-and-1 running play and then got the pivotal hit on Joe Burrow on fourth down to create the turnover on downs.

Donald, who finished with four tackles and two sacks, has consistently been among the best players in the NFL during his eight seasons with the Rams, so one bettor wagered $7,500 on him to win MVP at +1600 odds.

If Donald won MVP, that bettor would have won $120,000. Instead, the trophy went to Kupp.

That’s a tough pill to swallow for that bettor who had so much invested in Donald.