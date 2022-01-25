Super Bowl betting: A Chiefs win over the Rams is the most likely outcome

There’s significant value to be found if you can predict the outcome of a Super Bowl involving the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs took over Super Bowl favorite status from the Green Bay Packers after the Packers were eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night and the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in a thriller on Sunday evening. That favorite status also means that you can find low odds at BetMGM on any of the four possible Super Bowl outcomes that involve the Chiefs.

Kansas City enters Sunday’s AFC championship game as a 7.5-point favorite over the Bengals despite Cincinnati’s home win over the Chiefs in Week 17. The Chiefs are hosting their fourth consecutive AFC title game while Cincinnati is in the final round of the AFC playoffs for the first time since 1989.

The most likely outcome according to the book is a Chiefs win over the Rams. You can bet that outcome before championship weekend at +240. A Rams win over the Chiefs is at +325.

The Rams are 3.5-point favorites over the 49ers. San Francisco beat the Rams in Week 18 to make the playoffs. The possibilities of a Super Bowl 54 rematch are at Nos. 3 and 4. A Chiefs win over the 49ers is at +400 while a 49ers win over the Chiefs is at +700.

The Bengals value begins after that. If you’re keen on a Rams win over the Bengals, you can get that outcome at +800. A Bengals win over the Rams is at +1200.

The two longshots at BetMGM are the outcomes from a rematch of Super Bowls 16 and 23. The Bengals lost both of those games to the 49ers in 1982 and 1989. A third 49ers win over the Bengals is at +1400 while a Cincinnati win to avenge the games in the 1980s is all the way up at +2000.