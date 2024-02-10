Super Bowl of Beers: 10 most popular brews of 2024 (so far)

It's all about the parties

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Super Bowl parties are the undisputed element of the Big Game hoopla that transforms a Sunday in February into a consumer juggernaut.

And at the front of the fridge for many gatherings will be beer.

Which beer?

Ahead of the game, here’s the current top 10, which might be what you’re cracking open at kickoff.

10. Miller High Life

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Fame: 91%.

Positive opinion: 44%.

Disliked: 22%.

Neutral: 25%.

9. Corona Light

(Susana Gonzalez/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fame: 95%.

Positive opinion: 45%.

Disliked: 21%.

Neutral: 29%.

8. Corona Extra

(Photo by Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images)

Fame: 88%.

Positive opinion: 46%.

Disliked: 15%.

Neutral: 27%.

7. Miller

(USAT)

Fame: 93%.

Positive opinion: 46%.

Disliked: 21%.

Neutral: 26%.

6. Stella Artois

(USAT)

Fame: 84%.

Positive opinion: 48%.

Disliked: 9%.

Neutral: 27%.

5. Modelo

(RODRIGO ARANGUA/AFP via Getty Images)

Fame: 85%.

Positive opinion: 48%.

Disliked: 12%.

Neutral: 25%.

4. Samuel Adams

(Scott Eisen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fame: 87%.

Positive opinion: 48%.

Disliked: 11%.

Neutral: 28%.

3. Heineken

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Fame: 92%.

Positive opinion: 51%.

Disliked: 16%.

Neutral: 26%.

2. Guinness

(USAT)

Fame: 92%.

Positive opinion: 53%.

Disliked: 13%.

Neutral: 27%.

1. Corona

(Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Fame: 96%.

Positive opinion: 53%.

Disliked: 18%.

Neutral: 25%.

(Yep, the top spot is also the No. 8 spot. Corona is Corona Extra. Corona could also mean Corona Light, so the safe summary here is that people really like Corona … in some form.)

Story originally appeared on List Wire