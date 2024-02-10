Super Bowl of Beers: 10 most popular brews of 2024 (so far)
It's all about the parties
Super Bowl parties are the undisputed element of the Big Game hoopla that transforms a Sunday in February into a consumer juggernaut.
And at the front of the fridge for many gatherings will be beer.
Which beer?
Ahead of the game, here’s the current top 10, which might be what you’re cracking open at kickoff.
10. Miller High Life
Fame: 91%.
Positive opinion: 44%.
Disliked: 22%.
Neutral: 25%.
9. Corona Light
Fame: 95%.
Positive opinion: 45%.
Disliked: 21%.
Neutral: 29%.
8. Corona Extra
Fame: 88%.
Positive opinion: 46%.
Disliked: 15%.
Neutral: 27%.
7. Miller
Fame: 93%.
Positive opinion: 46%.
Disliked: 21%.
Neutral: 26%.
6. Stella Artois
Fame: 84%.
Positive opinion: 48%.
Disliked: 9%.
Neutral: 27%.
5. Modelo
Fame: 85%.
Positive opinion: 48%.
Disliked: 12%.
Neutral: 25%.
4. Samuel Adams
Fame: 87%.
Positive opinion: 48%.
Disliked: 11%.
Neutral: 28%.
3. Heineken
Fame: 92%.
Positive opinion: 51%.
Disliked: 16%.
Neutral: 26%.
2. Guinness
Fame: 92%.
Positive opinion: 53%.
Disliked: 13%.
Neutral: 27%.
1. Corona
Fame: 96%.
Positive opinion: 53%.
Disliked: 18%.
Neutral: 25%.
(Yep, the top spot is also the No. 8 spot. Corona is Corona Extra. Corona could also mean Corona Light, so the safe summary here is that people really like Corona … in some form.)