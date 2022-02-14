Super Bowl bad beat: Game-clinching kneel down sinks Matthew Stafford prop bet

One particular prop bet came down to the very last play of Super Bowl LVI — a game-sealing kneel down by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

And if you were on the over, it resulted in a horrifically bad beat.

Stafford’s rushing yardage prop opened at 4.5 yards at BetMGM but moved up to 6.5 yards by Sunday. Ahead of the Super Bowl, Stafford rushed for six yards or fewer in 14 of the Rams 20 games this season.

For much of the game, however, Stafford was sitting at seven rushing yards thanks to a seven-yard scramble in the first quarter. It was a rushing total that would have allowed for over bettors to cash in.

But when Aaron Donald and the Rams defense stopped the Bengals on a fourth-down play near midfield with just 43 seconds to play, it sent Stafford and the offense back onto the field to run out the clock and seal the 23-20 win.

With just one timeout remaining for the Bengals, the game was all-but over. All that was left was one more Stafford kneel down — a play that dropped Stafford from seven yards down to six rushing yards for the game.

If you were on Stafford over 6.5 yards, it was a brutal turn of events.

If you were on the under, 6.5 yards you’ve never been happier to see a simple kneel play.