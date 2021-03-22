Super Bowl aspiration brought Levi Wallace back to Bills

Despite the Bills not tendering him as a restricted free agent, cornerback Levi Wallace still kept his eye on the prize.

Eventually he returned to Buffalo, signing a one-year deal worth $1.75 million. Simply put, the dollars weren’t a big deal to Wallace.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Wallace told his agent: “I want to be in Buffalo. We’re going to win a Super Bowl.” He also didn’t even talk to other teams when he briefly became a free agent on Wednesday.

Wallace put his money where his mouth is. He could have been upset that the Bills did not tender him at a price tag of $2.133M. He still came back.

Wallace, 25, will now get a chance to win the No. 2 cornerback job once again in 2021. Last year he split reps with Josh Norman, but as of now, Norman is a free agent. Instead, that battle will be with 2020 rookie Dane Jackson.

It sounds like it could just be those two going at it, too. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said last week that he was “very confident” in Wallace and Jackson battling to play across from Tre’Davious White.

