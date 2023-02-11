Super Bowl in Arizona for first time since Seahawks lost XLIX

I’m warning you now, 12’s, brace yourselves for a flood of bad memories in the forms of highlights that are guaranteed to be prominent on Sunday.

Super Bowl LVII is in Glendale, AZ this year, marking the return of the big game to the Valley of the Sun. Unfortunately for Seattle Seahawks fans, it marks the first time its been hosted in Arizona since the infamous Super Bowl XLIX.

There’s no need to reminisce about the single worst moment in franchise history, where triumph turned into instant despair. I only write to help prepare everyone for the fact the FOX broadcast will surely show highlights of the unfortunate events that took place at the end of XLIX.

Interestingly, the NFC’s representative for Super Bowl LVII is another bird-themed team with green as a primary color, defined by a running game and bruising defense. They are also facing the AFC’s representative, led by the best quarterback in the NFL at this given moment in time, who is also on a bit of a mini championship drought.

My advice to either team at the goal line: hand the ball off.

