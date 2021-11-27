Super Bowl alum, and Arizona State's own, Brian Johnson describes 'the grind of groundskeeping' ahead of retirement

Ahead of his retirement, Pac-12 Tailgate catches up with Brian Johnson, Arizona State's Manager of Athletic Grounds. Johnson has worked for Arizona State for 37 years but will hang it up following the 2021 Territorial Cup. He also worked the grounds for Super Bowls, Pro Bowls, and MLB playoffs during his career. "Pac-12 Tailgate," presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, is a half-hour show celebrating the sights, sounds, traditions and fanfare that make Saturdays on Pac-12 campuses unlike any other. Throughout the week leading up to game day, Pac-12 Networks will take fans into the campus experience throughout the Conference, highlighting the people and traditions that give each Pac-12 university its unique personality and culture.