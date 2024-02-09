Advertisement

Super Bowl 58 odds: Here's why 49ers are favorites against Chiefs

NBC Sports Bay Area

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers. Ariel Epstein breaks down why San Francisco is favorited in the rematch and what the team must do to stop the two-time NFL MVP.

