Super Bowl 58: NFL wildcard weekend schedule & BBC coverage plans

The road to Super Bowl 58 continues on Saturday as the NFL play-offs begin with the wildcard weekend.

Over the next three weeks, 12 games will be played to decide the two teams that will play in the NFL's championship game.

You'll be able to follow live text commentary of every game on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live commentary on selected Sunday matches on Radio 5 Sports Extra.

There will be post-match video highlights after each round before the big game in Las Vegas on Sunday, 11 February.

Who will lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy?

The Baltimore Ravens are the top seed in the AFC Conference, had the NFL's best record in the regular season (13-4) and quarterback Lamar Jackson, 27, looks set to win the MVP award for a second time.

But despite Baltimore's commanding wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins in December, the 49ers have been favourites to win Super Bowl 58 since late November because of their star-studded roster, which secured the NFC's top seed.

The Buffalo Bills won their last five games to snatch the AFC East division title from Miami while the Dallas Cowboys were one of three teams with a 12-5 record and have won their last 16 home games.

The Kansas City Chiefs have the opportunity to cement their dynasty with a third NFL title in five years and, despite limping into the post-season with five defeats from their last six, the Philadelphia Eagles are still among the favourites to reach Vegas.

How to follow wildcard weekend

The BBC Sport website and app will feature live text commentary of all six games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, while Radio 5 Sports Extra will have live commentary on Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

All times are GMT and are subject to change at late notice

Saturday 13 January

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans (21:30)

Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs (01:00 Sunday)

Sunday 14 January

Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys (21:30)

Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions (01:00 Monday)

Monday 15 January

Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills (21:30)

Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers (01:15 Tuesday)

Divisional Round

Saturday, 20 - Sunday, 21 January

Lowest AFC seed v Baltimore Ravens (TBC)

Next lowest AFC seed v Next highest AFC seed (TBC)

Lowest NFC seed v San Francisco 49ers (TBC)

Next lowest NFC seed v Next highest NFC seed (TBC)

Conference Championships

Sunday, 28 January

Super Bowl 57

Sunday, 11 February (23:40)

Where is the Super Bowl taking place?

The Raiders moved 550 miles from Oakland, California, to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2020

Long seen as the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas has been transformed into a sporting mecca in recent years.

Although 'Sin City' is famed for staging world-title boxing fights, several professional sports teams are now based along the Strip, including the NFL's Raiders franchise, which relocated to the 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium in 2020.

Now the Super Bowl will be staged in Vegas for the first time at the $1.9bn (£1.5bn) arena, the second-most expensive in the world behind Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, which hosted Super Bowl 56.

Who is performing the half-time show?

Usher appeared as a special guest of the Black Eyed Peas during the 2011 half-time show but now the American R&B star is the headline act.

The 45-year-old completed a 100-show residency in Vegas in December and has been such a hit on the Strip that he was awarded the keys to the city in October.

What time will the Super Bowl start?

The scheduled kick-off time for UK fans on Sunday, 11 February, is 23:40, with the first half lasting about 90 minutes.

The half-time show will start at about 01:00 and the match is expected to finish at about 03:00.

Why is the Super Bowl trophy named after Vince Lombardi?

The winning team will get to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy. It is named after NFL coach Vince Lombardi, who led the Green Bay Packers to victories in the first two Super Bowls.