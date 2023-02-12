Super Bowl 57: Three keys to Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

PHOENIX – For the sixth time since 2000, two No. 1 seeds will square off in the Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) in Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs and Eagles were the only two 14-win teams in the NFL this season.

Kansas City won the AFC West for a seventh consecutive season, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history, and hosted the AFC championship game for an NFL record fifth straight season en route to the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia clinched the NFC East title for the second time in four seasons. In the playoffs, the Eagles defeated the New York Giants 38-7 and San Francisco 49ers 31-7. They are the first team in the NFL to allow seven points or fewer multiple times in a postseason run since the 2000 Baltimore Ravens.

Sunday’s championship game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. USA TODAY Sports examines the three keys to the game:

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will battle Sunday in Super Bowl 57.

Eagles fierce pass rush vs. Chiefs stout offensive line

Philadelphia gets after the quarterback better than any team in the NFL. The Eagles defense has amassed 78 total sacks across the regular season and postseason, the third most in NFL history. Entering the Super Bowl, the Eagles are three sacks away from surpassing the 1985 Chicago Bears for second and five sacks shy of eclipsing the 1984 Bears (82 sacks) for the NFL single-season record.

Philadelphia is the only team since 1982 (when sacks became an official statistic) to have four different players record at least 10 sacks in the same season, led by outside linebacker Haason Reddick who tallied 16 sacks in the regular season.

Kansas City’s offensive line has only allowed three sacks this postseason. The O-line features three Pro Bowlers in tackle Orlando Brown Jr., center Creed Humphrey and guard Joe Thuney.

The Eagles’ ability to get after Patrick Mahomes, and the job Kansas City does protecting its star quarterback, is a major key to watch and could be the deciding factor Sunday.

Chiefs aerial attack vs. Eagles pass defense

The Chiefs had the league’s best total offense, passing offense and topped the NFL in points per game. Mahomes led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns, statistics that earned him this year’s NFL MVP award.

Kansas City has a versatile passing attack as seven different players had at least 20 receptions this season, but tight end Travis Kelce is Mahomes’ favorite target. Kelce enters Super Bowl 57 ranked second in postseason history in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,467) and is tied for second in touchdown receptions (15). He trails only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice in all three categories.

The Eagles have the NFL’s top pass defense, led by cornerback Darius Slay and a disruptive front seven that doesn’t give quarterbacks much time to operate. Philadelphia’s defense has allowed just 195 yards per game this postseason.

Kelce will draw most of Philadelphia’s attention, but Mahomes has an uncanny ability of extending plays and finding other pass catchers. Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and running back Jerick McKinnon are players to watch in the passing game.

Philly's rushing offense vs. Kansas City's defense

Philadelphia is going into the Super Bowl with a single season NFL record 39 rushing touchdowns. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has 15 rushing touchdowns this year (including the postseason), the most by a QB in NFL history. Running back Miles Sanders has 13 rushing TDs in the regular season and postseason.

The Eagles averaged 147 rushing yards per game in the regular season and the team is averaging 208 rushing yards per game during its postseason run, with seven rushing touchdowns.

Behind a stout and cohesive offensive line, the Eagles’ offensive identity is to establish the run with its top two running backs (Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell) and dual-threat QB. Philadelphia’s run game helps set up its passing attack that features wide receivers A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.

The Chiefs had a top 10 run defense during the regular season and haven’t allowed a 100-yard rusher this postseason. Defensive lineman Chris Jones, defensive end Frank Clark and linebacker Nick Bolton are the three players to watch in the Chiefs' front seven.

