Super Bowl 57 scoring summary: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35

There were 73 points scored in Super Bowl 57.

The game came down to a kick in the final seconds and Harrison Butker delivered from 27 yards to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

And how did the Chiefs and Eagles get to 73?

Voila:

Scoring Summary

1ST QUARTER KC PHI

TD 10:09

Jalen Hurts 1 Yd Run (Jake Elliott Kick)

11 plays, 75 yards, 4:51

0 7

TD 6:57

Travis Kelce 18 Yd pass from Patrick Mahomes (Harrison Butker Kick)

6 plays, 75 yards, 3:12

7 7

2ND QUARTER KC PHI

TD 14:52

A.J. Brown 45 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (Jake Elliott Kick)

5 plays, 68 yards, 2:32

7 14

TD 9:39

Nick Bolton 36 Yd Fumble Return (Harrison Butker Kick)

6 plays, 11 yards, 3:39

14 14

TD 2:20

Jalen Hurts 4 Yd Run (Jake Elliott Kick)

12 plays, 75 yards, 7:19

14 21

FG 0:00

Jake Elliott 35 Yd Field Goal

8 plays, 40 yards, 1:22

14 24

3RD QUARTER KC PHI

TD 9:30

Isiah Pacheco 1 Yd Run (Harrison Butker Kick)

10 plays, 75 yards, 5:30

21 24

FG 1:45

Jake Elliott 33 Yd Field Goal

17 plays, 60 yards, 7:45

21 27

4TH QUARTER KC PHI

TD 12:04

Kadarius Toney 5 Yd pass from Patrick Mahomes (Harrison Butker Kick)

9 plays, 75 yards, 4:41

28 27

TD 9:22

Skyy Moore 4 Yd pass from Patrick Mahomes (Harrison Butker Kick)

3 plays, 5 yards, 0:49

35 27

TD 5:15

Jalen Hurts 2 Yd Run (Jalen Hurts Run for Two-Point Conversion)

8 plays, 75 yards, 4:07

35 35

FG 0:08

Harrison Butker 27 Yd Field Goal

12 plays, 66 yards, 5:07

38 35

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire