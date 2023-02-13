Super Bowl 57 scoring summary: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35
There were 73 points scored in Super Bowl 57.
The game came down to a kick in the final seconds and Harrison Butker delivered from 27 yards to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.
And how did the Chiefs and Eagles get to 73?
Voila:
Scoring Summary
1ST QUARTER KC PHI
TD 10:09
Jalen Hurts 1 Yd Run (Jake Elliott Kick)
11 plays, 75 yards, 4:51
0 7
TD 6:57
Travis Kelce 18 Yd pass from Patrick Mahomes (Harrison Butker Kick)
6 plays, 75 yards, 3:12
7 7
2ND QUARTER KC PHI
TD 14:52
A.J. Brown 45 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (Jake Elliott Kick)
5 plays, 68 yards, 2:32
7 14
TD 9:39
Nick Bolton 36 Yd Fumble Return (Harrison Butker Kick)
6 plays, 11 yards, 3:39
14 14
TD 2:20
Jalen Hurts 4 Yd Run (Jake Elliott Kick)
12 plays, 75 yards, 7:19
14 21
FG 0:00
Jake Elliott 35 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 40 yards, 1:22
14 24
3RD QUARTER KC PHI
TD 9:30
Isiah Pacheco 1 Yd Run (Harrison Butker Kick)
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:30
21 24
FG 1:45
Jake Elliott 33 Yd Field Goal
17 plays, 60 yards, 7:45
21 27
4TH QUARTER KC PHI
TD 12:04
Kadarius Toney 5 Yd pass from Patrick Mahomes (Harrison Butker Kick)
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:41
28 27
TD 9:22
Skyy Moore 4 Yd pass from Patrick Mahomes (Harrison Butker Kick)
3 plays, 5 yards, 0:49
35 27
TD 5:15
Jalen Hurts 2 Yd Run (Jalen Hurts Run for Two-Point Conversion)
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:07
35 35
FG 0:08
Harrison Butker 27 Yd Field Goal
12 plays, 66 yards, 5:07
38 35