Super Bowl 57 predictions: Who'll win it all, Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles?

It's Super Bowl 57 prediction time, and we cobbled our weekly crew of Free Press sports writers to give a pick for the NFL's big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs from Glendale, Arizona (6:30 p.m., Fox):

Jeff Seidel

Order will be restored to the universe at the Super Bowl on Sunday. No, I’m not talking about the game. I’m talking about the ads. Expect plenty of stars to show up. The same will happen on the field. This will turn into the star-studded Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce show. But the real difference will be Chris Jones. The pick: Chiefs 35, Eagles 28.

Dave Birkett

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be the focus of attention when Super Bowl 57 kicks off Sunday evening.

I'll take the Chiefs to beat the Eagles, with Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP, adding another Super Bowl MVP to his mantle. Mahomes isn't 100% from the sprained ankle he suffered in a divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Chiefs will make sure he gets rid of the ball quickly to keep Philadelphia's tenacious pass rush at bay. The Eagles have the best offensive line and running game in the NFL, but they allowed 44 sacks this season and I expect Kansas City to come after them with different blitz packages. These are the two best teams in the league, have been all year, and both have playmakers who need to be accounted for on both sides of the ball. Mahomes is a generational talent, though, and in what should be a close game, I'll side with the best player on the field. The pick: Chiefs 27, Eagles 24.

Carlos Monarrez

The Eagles are simply too complete of a team to lose this game, no matter how good Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense are. It should come down to how well the Eagles’ defense, which is the best in the NFL at getting to the quarterback, affects Mahomes. Normally, his mobility buys him time to make plays, but an ankle injury could affect his elusiveness. I don’t have a rooting interest in this game, but I have to admit I would like to see the Eagles, or any team, tear down the dynasty myth by winning a second Super Bowl in six years with a different head coach and a different quarterback. The pick: Eagles 30, Chiefs 26.

Shawn Windsor

The Eagles have the better roster, the better offensive and defensive lines, and the better … well, nickname? Fans? I’m trying here, I really am. The point is, the Chiefs have the best player in football, and enough talent around him. And while Patrick Mahomes is a tender ankle, he showed against the Bengals in the AFC title game he’s still got plenty enough. He should one more time. The pick: Chiefs 29, Eagles 26.

