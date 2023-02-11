Super Bowl 57 odds, picks, predictions and prop bets

The Super Bowl is here. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, both of whom finished the regular season 14-3 and as their respective conference’s No. 1 seed, face each other to determine this year’s world champions.

Kickoff is Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium, the Arizona Cardinals’ home field in Glendale, AZ.

Below, we give our Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, predictions and more for the game, player props and more.

All odds come from BetMGM.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Super Bowl 57 odds and lines

Moneyline

Chiefs +105 (bet $100 to win $105)

Eagles -125 (bet $125 to win $100

Against the spread/ATS

Chiefs +1.5 (-110)

Eagles -1.5 (-110)

Total (over/under)

Over 50.5 (-115)

Under 50.5 (-105)

Super Bowl betting predictions

While the Eagles have a top-10 offense and defense, their playoff path has been easy. They faced the Giants and then the 49ers when both their third and fourth-string quarterbacks got hurt.

Patrick Mahomes leads the No. 1 offense in the NFL.

Now, the Eagles have the pass rusher to cause problems but KC has the experience.

Jalen Hurts’ inexperience in the playoffs will show, and the Chiefs’ defense will step up.

Prediction and picks: Chiefs 31, Eagles 27

Moneyline: CHIEFS +105 (BEST BET)

ATS: CHIEFS +1.5 (-110)

Total: OVER 50.5 (-115)

Player props

Passing yards

Patrick Mahomes UNDER 294.5 yards (-120)

Jalen Hurts OVER 238.5 yards (-120)

Rushing yards

Isiah Pacheco OVER 47.5 (-115)

Jerick McKinnon UNDER 19.5 (-110)

Miles Sanders OVER 61.5 (-110)

Jalen Hurts UNDER 50.5 (-115)

Patrick Mahomes OVER 19.5 (-115)

Receiving yards

A.J. Brown UNDER 72.5 (-115)

DeVonta Smith OVER 62.5 (-115)

Dallas Goedert OVER 47.5 (-130)

Travis Kelce OVER 78.5 (-115)

Anytime touchdown scorers

These are the players worth some action for scoring a TD in the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce (-125)

Jalen Hurts (-110)

Jerick Mckinnon (+160)

DeVonta Smith (+150)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire