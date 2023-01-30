Super Bowl 57 odds: Eagles vs. Chiefs opening spread and betting lines

Opening spread, betting lines for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Super Bowl LVII matchup is set, and oddsmakers are predicting a close game between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles blew out the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. It was a dominant performance by Philly on both sides of the ball. Although, in fairness to the 49ers, they used their fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson for much of the first half after starter (and third-string QB) Brock Purdy exited the game with an elbow injury. Purdy eventually returned, but he was severely hampered by the injury.

The Chiefs escaped a dramatic and penalty-filled contest against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City deserved to win and made a couple more plays, especially on defense, than Cincinnati did. But the Chiefs were definitely the beneficiary of some questionable penalties and officiating. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave a gutsy performance fighting through a high ankle sprain to throw for 326 yards with two touchdowns in a 23-20 victory.

The Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl for the third time in the last four years. They won Super Bowl LIV over the 49ers and lost Super Bowl LV to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since winning their first Lombardi Trophy over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles have opened as betting favorites over the Chiefs, but not by much.

Here are the opening lines for Super Bowl LVII, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread : Eagles -2 (-110), Chiefs +2 (-110)

Moneyline : Eagles -130, Chiefs +110

Over/Under: Over 50 points (-110), Under 50 points (-110)

The Chiefs are 6-1 in their last seven games outside of Arrowhead Stadium, and they have covered the spread in each of their last six matchups. The Eagles are 2-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games but 10-9 ATS on the season.

The Eagles have looked more dominant than the Chiefs this season, but Philadelphia also has benefited from an easier regular season schedule and a pretty soft postseason schedule. Mahomes is easily the best quarterback the Eagles will have faced all year, even if the ankle injury causes him to be at less than 100 percent health. The extra week to rest and treat that ankle will be huge for Mahomes.

Either way, it should be a great game between two of the top three scoring teams in the league. The over is definitely an intriguing play from a betting standpoint.