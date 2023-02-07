Super Bowl 57 national anthem singer: Who will perform before Chiefs vs. Eagles?

Country music superstar Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Stapleton, who has won eight Grammy Awards, will perform alongside actor Troy Kotsur on the biggest stage. Kotsur is an Arizona native and is known for his Oscar-winning performance in the movie "CODA." Kotsur will present the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL).

Super Bowl 57 will also feature additional pregame performances. Fellow Grammy Award-winning recording artist Babyface will sing "America the Beautiful." He has produced multiple hit songs across different musical genres. Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Ralph stars on ABC's comedy "Abbott Elementary" and also is renowned for her work in the Broadway musical production of "Dreamgirls." In conjunction with the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), Colin Denny will sign "America the Beautiful" and Justina Miles will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

During pregame warmups, DJ Snake is set to hype the crowd from the sidelines.

Chris Stapleton performs during the 56th CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Super Bowl 57 national anthem:

What time does Super Bowl 57 start?

Kickoff is Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Pre-game coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET

What TV channel is Super Bowl 57 on?

The game will be shown nationally on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) on the call. FOX Deportes will also carry the Spanish-language telecast for the fourth time. Fox will also all broadcast the pregame show.

How can I watch Super Bowl 57 online?

The game can be streamed on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV.

Who will perform at halftime of Super Bowl 57?

Rihanna will grace the Super Bowl stage at halftime. The nine-time Grammy Award-winner will perform a medley of her greatest hits. This will be her first performance since the 2018 Grammys.

