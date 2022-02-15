Super Bowl 56 TV ratings rise for Rams’ victory over Bengals

The numbers are coming in and Super Bowl 56 was a TV bonanza for NBC and the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at SoFi Stadium, 23-20.

The game saw the numbers rebound from a year previous when NBC also had the contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Per The Hollywood Reporter:

The broadcast averaged 99.18 million viewers on NBC and an additional 1.91 million on Telemundo for an over-the-air tally of 101.09 million viewers. Multi-platform figures, including streaming on Peacock and other digital outlets, are still to come and are likely to add several million more viewers to the total.