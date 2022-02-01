Super Bowl 56 tickets are the most expensive in history, but here are some of the cheapest.

It's going to cost a pretty penny to get tickets to Super Bowl LVI because even to party in the tailgate costs over $1,000.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are set to take center stage on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and this year's ticket prices are more expensive than for any other Super Bowl ever.

Currently, the average amount people are paying for Super Bowl 56 tickets is $10,237, almost double the amount of last year's average, according to Seat Geek's Super Bowl ticket tracker.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Seat Geek's tickets are selling at $5,218 each which doesn't include taxes and fees that bring the total just shy of $7,000. Ticketmaster's cheapest ticket with fees starts at $6,746.35, and their highest are $72,750 for a VIP seat in section 111 – a few feet away from the field.

On Location, the NFL's official hospitality provider, has packages ranging from $5,950 for exact seats to $11,475 for the premium level club section.

Stub hub's cheapest ticket is $5,490 with a service fee of $1,413 making the total $6,905.68.

"This is L.A. The entertainment capital of the world, where prices for everything are through the roof. This is a perfect storm," Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub, told CNN.

He told the outlet LA fans will not need to travel far to watch the game and that could be a factor in surging prices.

According to Seat Geeks, "resale activity spikes immediately following the conference championship games, but prices generally tend to fall as kickoff approaches."

