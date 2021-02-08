Super Bowl 56 odds: Where Tom Brady's Bucs, Patriots rank among favorites

Super Bowl 56 odds: Pats are depressingly far behind Brady's Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Life comes at you fast in the NFL.

As Tom Brady basks in the afterglow of his seventh Super Bowl title after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, the New England Patriots are trying to find a competent quarterback following their first losing season since 2000.

So, can Bill Belichick's club bounce back from 7-9 and make a Super Bowl run without Brady?

Here's a very early look at the favorites to win Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. You have to scroll down pretty far to find the Patriots -- odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook.

Chiefs +600 Packers +900 Ravens +1200 Bills +1200 Buccaneers +1200 Rams +1400 49ers +1500 Saints +1600 Seahawks +2000 Browns +2200 Cowboys +2500 Colts +2500 Dolphins +2500 Titans +2500 Chargers +3000 Vikings +3000 Patriots +3000 Steelers +3000

That's a total of 14 NFL teams with better odds to win the Super Bowl than the Patriots, who employ the greatest coach of all time but are +3000 to win their seventh championship.

Meanwhile, Brady's Bucs are tied for the third-best odds at +1200, trailing Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.

There isn't much reason for optimism in New England: Unless the team can pull off a blockbuster for Deshaun Watson, it will need to strike gold with a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft or settle for a reclamation project on the free-agent or trade markets. The Patriots also have major needs elsewhere on the roster, notably at wide receiver, tight end and defensive line.

The good news is that Belichick and Co. have plenty of cap space to work with, and that the team's opt-outs from 2020 may be returning in 2021. But if the Patriots are a legitimate contender next season, it will come as a surprise to the sportsbooks.