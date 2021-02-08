Super Bowl 56 odds: Where Tom Brady's Bucs, Patriots rank among favorites
Life comes at you fast in the NFL.
As Tom Brady basks in the afterglow of his seventh Super Bowl title after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, the New England Patriots are trying to find a competent quarterback following their first losing season since 2000.
So, can Bill Belichick's club bounce back from 7-9 and make a Super Bowl run without Brady?
Here's a very early look at the favorites to win Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. You have to scroll down pretty far to find the Patriots -- odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook.
Chiefs
+600
Packers
+900
Ravens
+1200
Bills
+1200
Buccaneers
+1200
Rams
+1400
49ers
+1500
Saints
+1600
Seahawks
+2000
Browns
+2200
Cowboys
+2500
Colts
+2500
Dolphins
+2500
Titans
+2500
Chargers
+3000
Vikings
+3000
Patriots
+3000
Steelers
+3000
That's a total of 14 NFL teams with better odds to win the Super Bowl than the Patriots, who employ the greatest coach of all time but are +3000 to win their seventh championship.
Meanwhile, Brady's Bucs are tied for the third-best odds at +1200, trailing Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.
There isn't much reason for optimism in New England: Unless the team can pull off a blockbuster for Deshaun Watson, it will need to strike gold with a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft or settle for a reclamation project on the free-agent or trade markets. The Patriots also have major needs elsewhere on the roster, notably at wide receiver, tight end and defensive line.
The good news is that Belichick and Co. have plenty of cap space to work with, and that the team's opt-outs from 2020 may be returning in 2021. But if the Patriots are a legitimate contender next season, it will come as a surprise to the sportsbooks.