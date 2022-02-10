Super Bowl 56: Bengals, Rams feature a combined 12 former 5-star recruits

It goes without saying that there will be a ton of star power on the field during Super Bowl 56, but some players participating in the big game experienced vastly different paths to the NFL.

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp has developed into arguably the league’s best player at the position despite not even being ranked coming out of high school. The Rams have nine other players like Kupp who received zero stars coming out of high school. The Cincinnati Bengals have four.

On the other end of the spectrum, both teams feature six former five-star recruits, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Here is a look at the dozen former blue-chip prospects who will be taking part in Super Bowl 56.

Cincinnati Bengals: S Vonn Bell

Photo: Jamie Sabau, Getty

High School: Ridgeland (Ga.)

Class: 2013

Recruit Ranking: No. 29 overall, No. 2 safety, No. 4 Georgia

Cincinnati Bengals: OT Jackson Carman

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Fairfield (Ohio)

Class: 2017

Recruit Ranking: No. 17 overall, No. 2 offensive tackle, No. 1 Ohio

Cincinnati Bengals: CB Vernon Hargreaves III

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Wharton (Fla.)

Class: 2013

Recruit Ranking: No. 3 overall, No. 1 cornerback, No. 1 Florida

Cincinnati Bengals: WR Tee Higgins

Syndication: The Enquirer

High School: Oak Ridge (Tenn.)

Class: 2017

Recruit Ranking: No. 19 overall, No. 2 wide receiver, No. 3 Tennessee

Cincinnati Bengals: RB Joe Mixon

Syndication: The Enquirer

High School: Freedom (Calif.)

Class: 2014

Recruit Ranking: No. 19 overall, No. 1 running back, No. 2 California

Cincinnati Bengals: OL Jonah Williams

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Folsom (Calif.)

Class: 2016

Recruit Ranking: No. 17 overall, No. 2 offensive tackle, No. 3 California

Los Angeles Rams: RB Cam Akers

Photo: USA TODAY Sports

High School: Clinton (Miss.)

Class: 2017

Recruit Ranking: No. 3 overall, No. 2 running back, No. 1 Mississippi

Los Angeles Rams: RB Sony Michel

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

High School: American Heritage (Fla.)

Class: 2014

Recruit Ranking: No. 20 overall, No. 3 running back, No. 3 Florida

Los Angeles Rams: CB Jalen Ramsey

Photo: USA TODAY Sports

High School: Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)

Class: 2013

Recruit Ranking: No. 16 overall, No. 2 cornerback, No. 1 Tennessee

Los Angeles Rams: DL A'Shawn Robinson

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Arlington Heights (Texas)

Class: 2013

Recruit Ranking: No. 31 overall, No. 2 offensive tackle, No. 4 Texas

Los Angeles Rams: QB Matthew Stafford

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

High School: Highland Park (Texas)

Class: 2006

Recruit Ranking: No. 6 overall, No. 1 quarterback, No. 2 Texas

Los Angeles Rams: OL Andrew Whitworth

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

High School: West Monroe (La.)

Class: 2001

Recruit Ranking: No. 38 overall, No. 1 guard, No. 4 Louisiana

