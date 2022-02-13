Super Bowl 56 ads: Grading the best, worst commercials at the Big Game

Super Bowl Sunday! It’s here at last, the national holiday when we’re forced to sit through football in order to watch so many beloved ads. For the tenth straight year, Yahoo Sports is grading the Big Game's commercials. Liz Roscher (@lizroscher) is here to escort you through the dizzying array of celebrity cameos, awkward jokes and heartstring-tugs of this year’s contingent of ads, updating live as they air.

Grade A

Toyota, “Winter Olympics 2022: Brothers”

Toyota's Super Bowl commercial hallmark is athletes overcoming adversity, and they hit the mark this year. They tell the inspirational story of skiing brothers Brian and Robin McKeever, who worked together after Robin began to lose his vision to win 10 paralympic medals in Nordic events. Their story deserves to be told, and with everything going on in the world right now, it's a welcome reminder that good things can come out of bad things.

T-Mobile, “Rescue Your Phone Today”

Dolly Parton is a national treasure and she's finally in a Super Bowl commercial that's worthy of her. She is pitch perfect in this mock "Save the Children" ad — she even pulls a full sized phone out of her ample cleavage. Never leave us, Dolly.

Hologic, "The Science of Sure"

Seeing a celebrity like Mary J. Blige in a doctor's office getting her annual checkup and screenings is really striking. It's not something we ever see celebrities do; most people probably don't even think about it. It's really important though — especially for Black women — and hopefully Mary J. can help remind some people to make that appointment.

Universal Pictures, "Nope"

I'm not sure what's happening in this trailer for Jordan Peele's latest horror movie, but I know one thing: if it's from the mind of Jordan Peele, it's worth seeing.

Michelob Ultra, “Welcome to Superior Bowl”

This ad is effortlessly cool. Those are two words that have never been applied to Peyton Manning, but it all works because he doesn't speak. Alex Morgan, Jimmy Butler, Brooks Koepka, and Nneka Ogwumike also don't speak. In fact, the only person who speaks is Steve Buscemi, who is there for some reason. "Effortlessly cool" has probably never been used to describe bowling either, but with a Serena Williams kicker at the end of this ad, bowling finally manages to seem cool.

Grade B

Disney Plus, "Moon Knight"

The newest series from Marvel stars Oscar Isaac and looked like the trailer for a horror movie before it made its purpose clear. Honestly, "Loki" was so good that Disney/Marvel have earned the benefit of the doubt, even though it looks like the titular Moon Knight is dressed in a mummy's castoff bandages.

Expedia, “Stuff”

Couldn't you just listen to Ewan McGregor (using his real accent!) talk all day? This is a simple ad, but it makes its point: Ewan McGregor should use his real accent more often. Wait, no, that's not it. Let's try again: Stuff isn't as important as listening to Ewan McGregor's real accent. Sorry, that's not it either. One more time: Don't buy stuff, buy experiences instead — experiences to go visit Ewan McGregor so you can hear his real accent in person. Close enough.

Netflix, "The Adam Project"

In addition to a massive slate of new movies (including "Knives Out 2," sign me up for that), Netflix included a short trailer for their new Ryan Reynolds vehicle, which appears to be about Ryan Reynolds and his kid self meeting? Ryan Reynolds really is everywhere these days, isn't he.

Avocados from Mexico, “Always Good”

A tailgate party at the Coliseum parking lot? Sign me up. This commercial makes me wish that the Bills Mafia tradition of jumping through folding tables really was passed down through thousands upon thousands of years, from Rome all the way to Buffalo.

Grade C

Rakuten, “High Stakes”

Hannah Waddingham plays "angry rich woman" better than anyone else in the biz. No one else could have played this one-off commercial character better, because just like her character on "Ted Lasso," she gets rightly shown up by a normal person.

E*Trade, "Return of the Baby"

The E*Trade baby makes his triumphant return to the Super Bowl, and he still hasn't aged. And in a very "Dexter" like twist, he's now a lumberjack. But the world needs him, so he's back in the game. Welcome back, you mouthy ageless baby.

Bud Light Next, “Zero in the Way of Possibility”

If you had "Barbra Streisand song" as a square on your Super Bowl ad bingo card, this is your lucky day. A song from her 1966 album "Color Me Barbra" is just one of the ways this commercial feels like a fever dream. People are knocking down walls and falling through gashes in the earth, and then there's a giant woman playing guitar in the blue desert moonlight? Yeah, I don't know either, but the song whips and that kind of makes everything okay.

BMW, “Zeus & Hera”

This odd but delightful ad is really just an excuse for Arnold Schwarzenegger to Schwarzenegger around in a comically pouffy beard and loose beach wear, and I'm sort of here for it? However, the true star of the commercial is the teeny tiny winged unicorn Zeus and Hera have as a pet. It's on the screen for barely a second combined but it steals the show. That Schwarzenegger isn't seen holding it is kind of a fail.

Chevy, "Woke Up This Morning"

This ad gets negative points for aping the priceless, spectacular, all-time great opening credits of "The Sopranos." And then it makes its way back to neutral with Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler, who played Meadow and A.J. Soprano, having an adorable reunion. You win this one, Chevy.

Grade D

SquareSpace, “Sally’s Seashells”

Would you believe that Zendaya and Andre 3000 could make a boring commercial before this? We've now found out that they can. Zendaya wears several cute outfits, but we only get a few seconds of Andre 3000 on screen. Brands really need to stop mining well-known tongue twisters for commercial ideas.

DraftKings, “Fortune: Life’s a Gamble”

There is no way to softsoap this: technology has not advanced enough to make a current day video look normal when combined with old footage. And that's unfortuante, because it really weighs down this fun ad in which Fortune, an actual woman, drives off into the night with a fur coat-clad Joe Namath. (The real, current day Joe Namath, not the 50-year-old shot of him on a lawn chair superimposed into this commercial.) Brands must learn: if your concept includes blending old footage with new, go back to the drawing board, please.

Polestar, "Polestar 2"

It's just really hard to make a compelling car commercial without some kind of "out there" concept. (See also: BMW, Nissan, Kia.) Let's celebrate that the Polestar 2 doesn't look like other cars. Beyond that, you've probably already forgotten this ad.

Carvana, “Oversharing Mom”

If everyone who buys from Carvana acts like this, I'm not sure that's something we as a society wants. But since it's just a commercial, it's fine. But if you're ever in front of a judge and they start yammering about how easy it was for them to buy their car, please request an immediate mistrial.

Frito Lay’s, “Push It”

This commercial is passing on an imporant warning: Do not bring any Flamin' Hot snack products with you into the jungle or woods. The effects on animals appear to be devastating and extreamly annoying. A sloth is not supposed to move that fast! And to tease viewers with "Push It" and never actually get into the meat of the song? That's just mean.

Grade F

Coinbase, "Drops by Coinbase"

A floating QR code. A blue screen. Behold, an awful commercial for a crypto exchange. The only saving grace is that it's not for an NFT.

Oculus VR by Meta, “Old Friends, New Friends”

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, really wants everyone to think the Metaverse is going to become a thing. And they're trying to sell us their Oculus VR headset by... telling us the depressing story of a human-sized animatronic dog from an out-of-business Chuck E. Cheese-like place? It's full of meta (get it) references to the evolution of Facebook, conveniently choosing to skip over its numerous data breaches, shady practices, dishonesty, and overall bad effect on the human race. The spot is confusing and convoluted. Money — which Meta/Facebook has a lot of — can't buy good ideas. Super fail.