Super Bowl 55: Tyrann Mathieu's fiancée also counts Buccaneers' Todd Bowles as family

The result of Super Bowl LV is a win-win for businesswoman Sydni Russell.

Russell has an immediate family member on each side of the line on Sunday. At least one will be returning home with a championship. She is engaged to the Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu. And her step father is Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

Russell told The Athletic’s Greg Auman she first thought it could come together during the first week of the playoffs when the Chiefs sat out on a bye and the Buccaneers advanced. She’ll be in Tampa at the game cheering for the Chiefs, she said, and texting her younger brothers, who will be in a different pod at the stadium.

“Me and my brothers, I know we’re going to be texting the whole time,” she said, via The Athletic. “You want to beat the other team, but when it’s somebody like your brothers, that part is going to be super fun. I’m looking forward to trash-talking.”

Mathieu-Bowles family bond

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu's fiancée, Sydni Paige Russell, is the stepdaughter of Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. (Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Russell, 27, and Mathieu began dating when they were both students at LSU in 2011 and Bowles has been a part of her life since she was young.

Bowles married her mother, Jill Jenkins, in 2000 and the couple had two sons, teenagers Todd Jr. and Troy. They later divorced and Jenkins died in 2017.

Mathieu and Bowles also have a bond beyond family. Mathieu was selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals, where Bowles was defensive coordinator for his rookie season.

“I knew they would mesh really well because both of them are super smart,” Russell said, via The Athletic. “Todd is known to be a very smart coach, and Tyrann is just naturally gifted. They both have an eye and a feel for football. I knew they would click and get each other on a football level because they’re the same when it comes to that. They’re both chill type of people, and they both always want the best for other people.”

Russell and Mathieu have three children together and plan to marry this summer after their planned nuptials were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their youngest, Mila, is already at her second Super Bowl in 14 months of life.

Russell’s mother died in 2017 at the age of 50 and her clothing store, Jill Marie Boutique, is named in honor of her and her grandmother, who died the year prior. The business started as a baby clothes focus and has added Chiefs-themed clothing for adults in unique trends.

