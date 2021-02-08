Super Bowl 55 Recap: Did Tom Brady & the Buccaneers just expose the Kansas City Chiefs?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Super Bowl LV is in the books and it wasn't the result anyone was expecting. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in a completely lopsided result. Patrick Mahomes couldn't get anything going despite making some of the most impressive throws of his career. Kansas City became the third team ever not to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl. Meanwhile Tom Brady was efficient on a play-action heavy script & the Tampa defense absolutely smothered one of the league's top five offenses.

Charles Robinson & Terez Paylor recap the game from all angles, from Byron Leftwich & Todd Bowles' exemplary coordinating jobs that will surely land them on the head coach interview circuit next year to what the Kansas City Chiefs need to do in the offseason to prevent repeat embarrassment.

Later in the show, the guys talk about the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class and the Eagles reportedly being close to a deal to trade away former second overall pick Carson Wentz.

Tom Brady celebrates winning Super Bowl LV on Sunday amid a sea of confetti and press. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

