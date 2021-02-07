Super Bowl 55 live blog: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers score updates and highlights

Super Bowl 55 live blog: Chiefs vs. Bucs score updates and highlights originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's finally here -- Super Bowl LV featuring the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will soon begin.

This year's matchup is a historical one.

The Buccaneers are in their second Super Bowl in team history. Their quarterback, Tom Brady, is making his 10th appearance on the NFL's grandest stage. He's won a record six Super Bowl titles and four Super Bowl MVPs. Brady is aiming to become the first quarterback in league history to start and win a Super Bowl with teams from different conferences.

Standing in Brady's way of another championship is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He's trying to lead the Chiefs to back-to-back titles. The last team to win consecutive Super Bowls was Brady's New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

The Chiefs are the betting favorites despite playing in the Buccaneers' home venue of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Keep it right here throughout the night for score updates, highlights and more from our Super Bowl 55 live blog.

First quarter, 8:29, 0-0: A Tampa Bay drive ends as Frank Clark sacks Tom Brady.

First quarter, 11:29, 0-0: The Chiefs picked up a first down, but the Bucs defense forced a punt.

First quarter, 13:33, 0-0: The Chiefs defense forced a 3-and-out on its first possession.

First quarter, 14:56, 0-0: The Chiefs won the toss and deferred to the second half. Tom Brady and the Bucs will get the ball first.

6:29 p.m.: Singing of "God Bless America" and the "Star-Spangled Banner" have concluded. Kickoff is coming up.

6:13 p.m.: Here are the officials for Super Bowl LV.

6:05 p.m.: It's time for pregame speeches.

6 p.m. ET: Tom Brady is fired up!