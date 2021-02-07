Super Bowl 55: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs live blog & scorings drive updates

The Philadelphia Eagles have a new head coach in Nick Sirianni and are set to trade their franchise quarterback any day now, but Sunday is an NFL holiday.

Super Bowl 55 is just minutes from kicking off the subplot includes several former Eagles, including future Hall of Fame head coach, Andy Reid.

Follow along on the Eagles Wire for a live blog and scoring updates from the Chiefs and Buccaneers in Tampa.

***

A Twitter List by thacover2NFL

List

Carson Wentz trade fits: 5 landing spots for the Eagles QB

Related