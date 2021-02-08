Super Bowl 55: Andy Reid's awful clock decision kills Chiefs, triggers Eagles fans

Adam Hermann
3 min read
Reid's awful clock decision kills Chiefs, triggers Eagles fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Chiefs entered Sunday's Super Bowl LV as the odds-on favorite to finish the 2020 season with a second straight title.

But Andy Reid's KC squad stumbled out of the gates, and played from behind all first half. And yet, with two minutes to play, the Chiefs were down by just eight points and were set to start the second with the ball. Not bad!

...Except Reid took it upon himself to make gigantic, gigantic mistakes that made it way worse.

It seemed Tampa Bay was ready to head into halftime up by eight, but Reid wanted the ball back, so he called two timeouts after a Bucs run on first down and a completion on second down, essentially giving Tampa Bay two free timeouts on an end-of-half drive.

Then the Bucs converted the ensuing third down, and went on to drive the ball down the field in the final minute of the half, scoring a touchdown with just six seconds to play.

Instead of taking an eight-point deficit into halftime, Reid basically ensured the Bucs could score again before half, losing any momentum and digging a bigger hole.

It was extremely reminiscent of Eagles-era Reid, when Big Red was brutal at managing the clock in end-of-half situations, and Eagles fans took note:

Reid has 30 minutes to kickstart the Chiefs' offense and turn this thing around.

If Kansas City loses a close one, you can bet he'll want those timeouts back.

