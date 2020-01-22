Super Bowl 54: Why history is on 49ers' side as underdogs vs. Chiefs

As the dust settled Sunday and the two teams competing in Super Bowl LIV were revealed, the early odds have the 49ers as one-point underdogs against reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

While that margin shows that the sportsbooks clearly are torn on who they see coming out on top, it does indicate that there's a slight consensus among bettors that Kansas City is the better team.

But if past records are any indication, the 49ers should embrace the underdog role.

In the last 7 Super Bowls, underdogs have gone 5-2 both straight up and against the spread.



"Jimmy Garoppolo is going to relish this underdog role the same way the rest of the 49ers will." - @ToddFuhrmanpic.twitter.com/ooD29HbOZb



— FS1 (@FS1) January 21, 2020

"Let's not forget that in 28 career starts, Jimmy Garoppolo is 23-5," Fox Sports 1's Todd Fuhrman said on Tuesday's episode of "Lock It In." "Let's not discount his abilities and what he can do in this particular stage."

There's still plenty of time between now and kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium, so expect the lines to shift over that span.

But it might just be the time to throw down that bet while the odds still are in your favor.

