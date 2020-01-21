Although the 49ers won't be donning the incredible throwback uniforms many fans were clamoring for in Super Bowl LIV, there still is some positive news on the jersey front for San Francisco.

Over the past 15 Super Bowls, the team rocking white tops has won an incredible 13 times.

The lone exceptions? The Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV (green), and the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LII (also green).

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman told reporters following Sunday's NFC Championship Game that he hoped the team would get to wear the iconic all-white look, notably worn by the 1994 team in Super Bowl XXIX, which captured San Francisco's last title.

In addition, the last two times San Francisco has made the Super Bowl and gone with the white jerseys and gold pants, they're undefeated, winning Super Bowl XVI and XXIV in the classic combination.

This season, the Niners were 5-1 when wearing the white and gold, with the lone defeat coming in Baltimore against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Any positive mojo is beneficial for the 49ers, who open as 1.5 point underdogs to reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl 54: Why 49ers wearing white uniforms bodes well vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area