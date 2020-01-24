Super Bowl 54: Why 49ers are second-most unlikely participant of all time

Outside of the most fervent fans, few logically believed the 49ers were a Super Bowl-bound team before the 2019 season began.

Coming off a 4-12 campaign with a starting quarterback recovering from an ACL tear in Jimmy Garoppolo, expectations were for San Francisco to improve, but likely fall short of a playoff berth to what were assumed to be more impressive rosters for the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West.

But behind a thoroughly dominant defense and a strong running game, the Niners blitzed the regular season en route to a 13-win season and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Are they the most unlikely Super Bowl team ever?

Close, but not quite according to ESPN.com's Bill Barnwell, who has San Francisco as the second-most surprising Super Bowl participant in NFL history.

"The modern-day 49ers share some similarities with many of the other teams on this list," Barnwell writes. "They were impossibly bad at forcing turnovers in 2018, with a league-low seven and an NFL-record two interceptions all season. The Niners topped that interception total in the 2019 season opener alone and ended up forcing 27 takeaways, the sixth-highest total in the league."

On offense, a few dramatic statistical turnarounds fueled the Niners' surge up the standings.

"The 49ers ranked 30th in the NFL in points per red zone possession on offense last season, but with a better offensive line, they improved to 19th in points per trip inside the 20. They followed in a Shanahan tradition by averaging a league-best 6.7 yards per play on first down and went from inheriting the league's worst average starting field position to its second-best average starting field position, a difference of 6.5 yards per possession."

The only team ranked ahead of San Francisco according to Barnwell was the 1999 St. Louis Rams, who lost their starting quarterback to a torn ACL in the preseason. His replacement, Kurt Warner, won the MVP and eventually led the team to a win in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Jimmy G and the Niners hope to earn a similar result when they face reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

