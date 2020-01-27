The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night in Miami, but before stepping on the field, they will meet the media Monday at Super Bowl Opening Night.

The event, which used to be called "Media Day", has produced many memorable moments, including some of the most bizarre questions imaginable and a wedding proposal involving New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The Patriots aren't in the Super Bowl after making three consecutive appearances, but they might still be the subject of several Opening Night storylines.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won two Super Bowl titles as Brady's backup, and he's now aiming for his first championship triumph as a starter. His head coach, Kyle Shanahan, was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons when they blew a 28-3 lead and lost Super Bowl LI to the Patriots in 2016. Shanahan has not been afraid to talk about that heartbreaking loss to the Patriots, and he likely will be asked about it again Monday night.

The Chiefs bounced back from an AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots last season and now look like the next dominant team in the conference.

Here's how to watch Super Bowl LIV Opening Night on your computer or preferred mobile device.

When: Monday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live stream: FuboTV





Super Bowl 54 Opening Night live stream: Watch Chiefs-49ers media day online originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston