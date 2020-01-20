Super Bowl 54 odds: Opening Chiefs vs. 49ers spread, MVP betting lines
The Kansas City Chiefs enter Super Bowl LIV in Miami as a small betting favorite over the San Francisco 49ers.
The Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, while the 49ers earned a convincing NFC Championship Game victory over the Green Bay Packers.
Here are the opening betting lines for the Super Bowl, via the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.
Spread: Chiefs -1
Total: 53.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -120, 49ers +100
Here are the Super Bowl MVP odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook). There are other players listed at DK, but these are the most likely MVP winners.
Patrick Mahomes: +110
Jimmy Garoppolo: +200
Raheem Mostert: +500
Tyreke Hill: +1600
Travis Kelce: +1600
George Kittle: +2000
Damien Williams: +3300
Mecole Hardman: +3300
Tevin Coleman: +3300
Sammy Watkins: +4000
Tyrann Mathieu: +5000
Nick Bosa: +5000
Deebo Samuel: +5000
Frank Clark: +6000
Arik Armstead: +6500
Matt Breida: +6600
Emmanuel Sanders: +6600
Richard Sherman: +6600
It's hard to imagine anyone besides Mahomes being named MVP if the Chiefs win. The 49ers are a different story, however. Garoppolo has the best odds of any San Francisco player, but that probably has more to do with the position he plays. Seven of the last 10 players to win Super Bowl MVP were quarterbacks. Garoppolo, however, hasn't had to do much in the playoffs, and the best example came Sunday when he attempted just eight passes versus the Packers. 49ers running back Raheem Mostert and tight end George Kittle are good value plays for bettors who envision the 49ers lifting the Lombardi Trophy.
Super Bowl LIV will be played on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
