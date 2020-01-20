Super Bowl 54 odds: Opening Chiefs vs. 49ers spread, MVP betting lines

The Kansas City Chiefs enter Super Bowl LIV in Miami as a small betting favorite over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, while the 49ers earned a convincing NFC Championship Game victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Here are the opening betting lines for the Super Bowl, via the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

Spread: Chiefs -1

Total: 53.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -120, 49ers +100





Here are the Super Bowl MVP odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook). There are other players listed at DK, but these are the most likely MVP winners.

Patrick Mahomes: +110

Jimmy Garoppolo: +200

Raheem Mostert: +500

Tyreke Hill: +1600

Travis Kelce: +1600

George Kittle: +2000

Damien Williams: +3300

Mecole Hardman: +3300

Tevin Coleman: +3300

Sammy Watkins: +4000

Tyrann Mathieu: +5000

Nick Bosa: +5000

Deebo Samuel: +5000

Frank Clark: +6000

Arik Armstead: +6500

Matt Breida: +6600

Emmanuel Sanders: +6600

Richard Sherman: +6600



































It's hard to imagine anyone besides Mahomes being named MVP if the Chiefs win. The 49ers are a different story, however. Garoppolo has the best odds of any San Francisco player, but that probably has more to do with the position he plays. Seven of the last 10 players to win Super Bowl MVP were quarterbacks. Garoppolo, however, hasn't had to do much in the playoffs, and the best example came Sunday when he attempted just eight passes versus the Packers. 49ers running back Raheem Mostert and tight end George Kittle are good value plays for bettors who envision the 49ers lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl LIV will be played on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

