Super Bowl LIV finally is here, and oddsmakers like the Kansas City Chiefs' chances of beating the San Francisco 49ers to earn the Lombardi Trophy.

The Chiefs opened as small 1.5-point betting favorites on Championship Sunday, and that line has held for two weeks.

Kansas City was a winner for bettors most of the season with a strong 13-5 against-the-spread (ATS) record. The 49ers were a little less successful with an 11-6-1 ATS record. Both of these teams went 7-1 ATS on the road.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Chiefs also have won eight consecutive games with an average margin of victory of about 16 points over that span. KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes is playing at an elite level with an average of 307.5 passing yards and a total of nine touchdowns through two playoff games. The Chiefs have playmakers at all of the skill positions, and Travis Kelce might just be the best tight end in the NFL.

The 49ers defense is one of the NFL's best, but the most effective way for San Francisco to win this game is running the football. The 49ers ran for 285 yards and four touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, which helped them control the clock and keep elite quarterback Aaron Rodgers off the field for long stretches. A similar formula to limit the number of possessions for Mahomes' red-hot offense is the best plan of attack for the 49ers.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Here are the latest betting lines for Super Bowl LIV, via the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

Spread: Chiefs -1.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -130, 49ers +110

Total: 54.5





Super Bowl 54 odds: Last-minute spread, moneyline for Chiefs vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston