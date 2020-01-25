Kyle Shanahan hasn't forgotten that the Atlanta Falcons infamously blew a 28-3 lead in their Super Bowl LI loss to the New England Patriots.

The 49ers coach cited the loss as a valuable learning experience in the lead-up to Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 3, and he doesn't think he'll repeat history in Miami. If you think he will against the Kansas City Chiefs, then you can get action on that.

New Jersey-based sportsbook PointsBet listed the 49ers as having 100-1 odds of blowing a 28-3 lead against the Chiefs in a prop bet, according to ESPN's David Purdum. The Super Bowl is synonymous with highly specific wagering, and it's only fitting that one of the most-memed moments in NFL history has earned such a designation.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Falcons' long history of heartbreak, providing the movable object, came to the forefront against the unstoppable force that was (is?) the Patriots' historic dominance. New England completed the 25-point comeback in the Super Bowl's first overtime session, as Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Co. won their fifth ring -- all at the expense of a city once called "Loserville."

[RELATED: How Kittle's run-blocking enthusiasm rubs off on 49ers]

Shanahan's first season on the 49ers' sideline came the following season, and San Francisco's appearance in Super Bowl LIV will be his first in the big game since, well, 28-3 happened. The 40-year-old hasn't let the scoreline define him, but it has since defined his approach as a head coach. He told reporters in Santa Clara this week that the blown lead is "something that keeps you humble every single moment until the game is over."

And, surely, so will the Chiefs erasing double-digit playoff deficits with regularity.

Super Bowl 54 odds: Kyle Shanahan at 100-1 to blow another 28-3 lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area