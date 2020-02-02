Super Bowl 54 live stream: How to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers online

A new NFL champion will be crowned Sunday night in Miami when the Kansas City Chiefs battle the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.

Chiefs fans have waited a long time to see their team on this stage. Kansas City ended a 50-year Super Bowl drought with an AFC Championship Game victory over the Tennessee Titans. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the league, and many peope believe that a win over the 49ers could be the start of a dominant decade for KC.

The 49ers franchise is no stranger to the Super Bowl, but it hasn't won since the 1994 season. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won two championships as the backup behind New England Patriots legend Tom Brady, and Sunday's matchup is his first opportunity to win the Lombardi Trophy as a starter. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 when they blew a 28-3 lead and lost 34-28 to the Patriots in overtime of Super Bowl LI, so he's aiming for his own redemption.

Oddsmakers in Las Vegas have pegged the Chiefs as slim 1.5-point betting favorites, so we should expect a competitive game between two well-balanced and high-scoring teams.

Here's the information you need to watch the Chiefs play the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

When: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV





