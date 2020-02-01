Super Bowl 54: LeSean McCoy expected to be inactive in first-ever Super Bowl appearance

LeSean McCoy finally reached the Super Bowl in this, the eleventh year of his NFL career, but the former Eagles running back couldn't clear one last hurdle to carry the rock in the big game: Andy Reid.

McCoy is reportedly expected to be listed among Kansas City's inactives Sunday, when the Chiefs take on the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

One storyline to watch for Super Bowl LIV: Sounds like #Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy may be inactive tomorrow, sources say. That's the way it's heading at this point. Two RBs would be active, but KC would use the spot to add depth on the D-line or another key area. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2020

That's probably a tough decision for both sides.

McCoy, a veteran whose career spans three separate decades, has put together a long, productive career at a notoriously punishing position. Reaching the Super Bowl, just to get sidelined during the game itself, probably stings at least a little, considering the bond these two have.

And for Reid, the former Eagles coach who helped draft McCoy during his time in Philadelphia and oversaw Shady's first four explosive seasons with the Birds, it likely wasn't easy to spurn a player with whom he has such a strong connection. But McCoy has hardly played since Week 15, making this news not terribly shocking.

The move does feel at least a little risky. The Chiefs will dress just two running backs Sunday against the 49ers, according to NFL Network: Damien Williams and Darwin Thompson. What happens if one gets hurt? A one-RB system isn't going to do much against the stout San Francisco defense.

The decision also might cost Reid, in terms of talent. Williams has been Kansas City's lead back all year, but Thompson (37 carries, 128 yards, 1 TD) produced far less than McCoy (101 carries, 465 yards, 5 TD) during the regular season. Thompson adds special teams value, but McCoy brings the kind of big-play explosiveness that is hard to replace.

Super Bowl LIV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

