Super Bowl 54: Eagles legends, past and present, send Andy Reid last-second good luck

Miami is bustling with current and former NFL greats this week as the football world awaits Super Bowl LIV.

The game will serve as a referendum on former Eagles head coach Andy Reid's entire career, and plenty of his former pals from his time in Philadelphia are hoping Sunday's game goes Reid's way.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, who hired Reid in 1999, told NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark that, outside of the Eagles, he's never rooted for anyone harder than he roots for Reid:

I caught up with Jeff Lurie. He is going to the Super Bowl hoping to see Andy Reid get his first title



"Other than the Eagles, I've never rooted for anybody harder than Andy. So deserving. Hall of Fame coach. He's going to win a Super Bowl soon. I hope it's (today)" pic.twitter.com/Sqh4f01GIZ



— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 2, 2020

It's clear that Lurie didn't enjoy firing Reid in 2012, and still wants the best for his old friend.

Former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick, who played for Reid during the second act of his NFL career, told Clark he thinks Reid is not just a great football mind, but "one of the greatest men on Earth":

I caught up with @MichaelVick

Andy Reid brought him back to the NFL with the Eagles. He is rooting for Andy to win his first Super Bowl



"I love him. He's one of the greatest men on earth"



"Sometimes you need to get your just due. And it's Andy's time" pic.twitter.com/TyQ2RhnPEa









— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 2, 2020

Reid listened to Vick and gave him a second chance in 2009, and while the two had just moderate success together on the field, it's clear Reid made an impact on Vick off the field.

Former Eagles punt returning legend Brian Mitchell, who played for Reid for three seasons, told Clark he's been impressed by Reid's ability to adapt to the changing NFL, and thinks it's Reid's time to finally win a ring:

Former Eagle Brian Mitchell wants his former coach Andy Reid to get his first Super Bowl



"Tremendously. I can't wait. I think he deserves to have one"



"I told him when he first got to Philadelphia, he reminded me so much of Joe Gibbs" pic.twitter.com/lv1IogqDKO







— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 1, 2020

Basically everywhere you turned this past week, you could find Eagles fans and players vocally pulling for Reid. It's a testament to the man, and to the coach, and it'll be pretty exciting if Big Red can finally win the big one.

Super Bowl 54: Eagles legends, past and present, send Andy Reid last-second good luck originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia