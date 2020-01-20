Super Bowl 54: Cheapest 49ers-Chiefs ticket on StubHub costs over $4K

This blog begins with a poem.

Roses are red, violets are blue and tickets to Super Bowl LIV in Miami will set you back a few.

As of press time, the cheapest tickets for the NFL's championship contest between the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on StubHub were $4,393 a pop for two seats behind the Chiefs' end zone that, fittingly, reside in section 305. Those prices surely won't last long, either, as prospective attendees scoop up more tickets.

If you're balling on a budget, the good news is that a flight from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Miami on Friday, Jan. 31 for the weekend of the Super Bowl can be had for as few as $458, according to Google Flights as of press time. The bad news is that, well, that still requires a big budget, and finding a hotel room close to any of the fun going on in Miami-Dade County will set you back an arm, if not a leg.

Those prices won't be too much to stomach for some, and Chiefs fans who haven't seen their team play in a Super Bowl for 50 years might consider that money well-spent. Still, the average resale price for Super Bowl LIV is nearly $1,000 more expensive than Super Bowl LII, which currently holds the title as the most expensive Super Bowl in history.

Roses are red, violets are blue and Super Bowl tickets almost certainly are too expensive for you.

