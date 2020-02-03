Super Bowl 54: Andy Reid's Super Bowl win By the Numbers!

The best thing about Andy Reid winning a Super Bowl is that it opened up a whole new world of stats.

OK, maybe not the best thing. But it's fun to take a numerical look at what Reid and the Chiefs just accomplished.

So let's take a look at Andy Reid's Super Bowl Championship By the Numbers!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MATCHING LARRY BROWN: By winning the Super Bowl in his 21st year as a head coach, Reid tied the record for any major sport for longest coaching tenure before his first championship. Larry Brown, whose tenure with the 76ers overlapped with Reid's tenure with the Eagles, won his first NBA title with the Pistons in 2004, his 21st year as an NBA head coach and ironically the same year Reid lost his first Super Bowl.

PILING UP THE WINS: Reid moved 6th place in NFL history with his 15th postseason win. Big Red trails only Bill Belichick (31), Tom Landry (20), Don Shula (19), Joe Gibbs (17) and Chuck Knox (16).

SUPER BOWL RECORD: The Chiefs' 21 points tied the Super Bowl record for most points in a fourth quarter, a mark set by the Cowboys in their 52-17 win over the Bills in 1992. It matched the second-most points in any Super Bowl quarter behind only the Redskins' 35 second-quarter points with Doug Williams in their 42-10 win over the Broncos in 1987.

DOUG AND ANDY: The only teams in Super Bowl history to convert two 4th downs on their way to a championship are the 2017 Eagles and 2019 Chiefs, teams coached by Doug Pederson and Reid, who gave Pederson his first coaching job. The only other team to convert two 4th downs in a Super Bowl was the 1993 Bills, who lost 30-13 to the Cowboys. The 54 Super Bowl champions have combined to convert just 8 total fourth downs, and Reid and Pederson are responsible for half of them.

SPAGS GETTING IT DONE: The Chiefs allowed 8.5 fourth-quarter points in their first 10 games, 5th-worst in the NFL. Including the postseason, they only allowed 2.9 fourth-quarter points in their last 9 games, the best in the NFL. They only gave up three 4Q TDs in those last nine games and one came against the Raiders up 35 points with less than a minute left.

Story continues

ANDY AND KOTITE: The Chiefs on Sunday became the first team since the Rich Kotite-coached 1992 Eagles to go into the fourth quarter of a playoff game trailing and then outscore their opponent by at least 21 points in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs trailed 20-10 before outscoring the 49ers 21-0 in the fourth quarter. In 1992, the Eagles trailed the Saints by the same 20-10 score at the Superdome before outscoring them 26-0 in the fourth quarter and winning 36-20. The only other team to do that in the postseason was the 1948 Bills, who trailed the Colts 17-7 after three quarters at Memorial Stadium before a 21-0 fourth quarter gave them a 28-17 win.

A HALFTIME ODDITY: Only three of the last 31 Super Bowls have been tied at halftime. Reid was involved with two of those three. In 2004, the Eagles and Patriots were tied 7-7 at halftime before the Patriots won 24-21.

BUCKING THE TREND: Before Sunday, Reid was 1-12 in the postseason when his teams did not lead at halftime. The only previous win was the 4th-and-26 game against the Packers at the Linc in 2003. The Eagles trailed 14-7 at halftime and won 20-17 in overtime.

DRAMATIC TURNAROUND: With 8:53 left in the game Sunday, the 49ers had outgained the Chiefs 314-237. Over the final 8:53, the Chiefs outgained the 49ers 160-37.

A RECORD HE'S HAPPY TO GIVE UP: Congratulations to Marty Schottenheimer, who reclaims his title as the winningest coach in NFL history to never win a Super Bowl. Reid won 207 games before his Super Bowl. Schottenheimer retired with 200 wins and no championships. Next on that list of most wins by a coach without a title: Dan Reeves (190), Chuck Knox (186), Jeff Fisher (173), Bud Grant (158) and Marv Levy (143).

ENDING THE DROUGHT: Reid won more playoff games in the 22-day span from Jan. 12 to Feb. 2 (three) as he did in the previous 10 years (two). After winning 10 playoff games with the Eagles from 2000 through 2008, Reid went six years without a playoff win -- his final four years with the Eagles and first two years with the Chiefs -- before winning single postseason games in K.C. in 2015 and 2018 with the Chiefs before this Super Bowl run.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Super Bowl 54: Andy Reid's Super Bowl win By the Numbers! originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia