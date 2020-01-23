Super Bowl 54: 49ers' Mike McGlinchey calls out Jimmy Garoppolo naysayers

When 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey stopped by 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, he continued to talk about how he was in disbelief of the season the team had.

They will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2 in Miami for Super Bowl LIV in a test that, according to McGlinchey was brought forth by a lot of hard work ... and perhaps a little bit of luck.

With the biggest game of their careers ahead of them, Jimmy Garoppolo will get a taste of his first Super Bowl start. This creates a few storylines of whether or not he's ready for the task, something McGlinchey assures everyone isn't an issue.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"One -- he's the best guy ever, and he prepares unbelievably, he's cool, calm and collected in those big moments, and two -- and most importantly of his track record," McGlinchey said. "Like for or five different times this year, he's come through in the clutchest of ways and I don't know what games people have been watching."

He also said if you were to go back and watch some of the games Jimmy G would be "all over that tape."

"He's won us huge, playoff-like games."

McGlinchey continued to wonder why these things are being said about his quarterback.

"We have the utmost confidence in Jimmy, I don't know why everybody keeps passing him or not believing in him because he's done it time and time again."

But that's what is asked of every quarterback before a game of this caliber. Everyone in America will be watching, but Jimmy G will have everything he needs to get the job done.

The matchup against the Chiefs won't be an easy one, they're also in the Super Bowl after all. It'll be two drastically different teams going up against one another with the Chiefs owning an enticing offense and hopefully more passing production from the San Francisco quarterback.

[RELATED: Can Jimmy G deliver when it matters in SB LIV?]

Story continues

Jimmy G's arm couldn't have been hurting after the NFC Championship Game against the Packers. He threw just six complete passes on eight attempts.

McGlinchey said it doesn't matter what people are saying, however. He knows he 49ers have everything they need to win it all.

Programming note: NBC Sports Bay Area feeds your hunger for 49ers Super Bowl coverage with special editions of "49ers Central" all week (5:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 6:00 p.m. Friday).

Super Bowl 54: 49ers' Mike McGlinchey calls out Jimmy Garoppolo naysayers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area