Super Bowl 2025 odds: What the Bills’ odds are to win it all next year?
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are going to play in the final game of the 2023 NFL season. It’s all on the line.
Next year, the Buffalo Bills will certainly hope it’s them who has an opportunity to not only be in the game, but win it.
Speaking of, what are their odds to do just that?
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, here’s every NFL team’s odds to win Super Bowl 59 next season, including the Bills:
San Francisco 49ers
Odds: +550
Kansas City Chiefs
Odds: +750
Baltimore Ravens
Odds: +900
Buffalo Bills
Odds: +950
Cincinnati Bengals
Odds: +1200
Detroit Lions
Odds: +1200
Miami Dolphins
Odds: +1700
Dallas Cowboys
Odds: +2000
Philadelphia Eagles
Odds: +2000
Green Bay Packers
Odds: +2000
Houston Texans
Odds: +2200
Los Angeles Chargers
Odds: +2500
New York Jets
Odds: +2500
Jacksonville Jaguars
Odds: +3000
Chicago Bears
Odds: +3000
Atlanta Falcons
Odds: +3000
Los Angeles Rams
Odds: +3500
Cleveland Browns
Odds: +3500
Indianapolis Colts
Odds: +4500
Minnesota Vikings
Odds: +5500
Seattle Seahawks
Odds: +6000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Odds: +6500
Pittsburgh Steelers
Odds: +7500
New Orleans Saints
Odds: +8000
Arizona Cardinals
Odds: +8000
Las Vegas Raiders
Odds: +10000
Denver Broncos
Odds: +10000
Washington Commanders
Odds: +10000
New England Patriots
Odds: +10000
New York Giants
Odds: +10000
Tennessee Titans
Odds: +15000
Carolina Panthers
Odds: +25000