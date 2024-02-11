Advertisement

Super Bowl 2025 odds: What the Bills’ odds are to win it all next year?

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are going to play in the final game of the 2023 NFL season. It’s all on the line.

Next year, the Buffalo Bills will certainly hope it’s them who has an opportunity to not only be in the game, but win it.

Speaking of, what are their odds to do just that?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, here’s every NFL team’s odds to win Super Bowl 59 next season, including the Bills:

San Francisco 49ers

(Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +550

Kansas City Chiefs

(Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +750

Baltimore Ravens

(Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +900

Buffalo Bills

(Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +950

Cincinnati Bengals

(Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +1200

Detroit Lions

(Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +1200

Miami Dolphins

(Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +1700

Dallas Cowboys

(Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +2000

Philadelphia Eagles

(Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +2000

Green Bay Packers

(Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +2000

Houston Texans

(Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +2200

Los Angeles Chargers

(Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
(Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: +2500

New York Jets

(Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +2500

Jacksonville Jaguars

(Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +3000

Chicago Bears

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Odds: +3000

Atlanta Falcons

(Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +3000

Los Angeles Rams

(Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +3500

Cleveland Browns

(Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +3500

Indianapolis Colts

(Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +4500

Minnesota Vikings

(Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +5500

Seattle Seahawks

(Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +6000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +6500

Pittsburgh Steelers

(Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +7500

New Orleans Saints

(Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +8000

Arizona Cardinals

(Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +8000

Las Vegas Raiders

(Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +10000

Denver Broncos

(Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +10000

Washington Commanders

(Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +10000

New England Patriots

(Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +10000

New York Giants

(Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +10000

Tennessee Titans

(Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +15000

Carolina Panthers

(Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
(Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Odds: +25000

