Super Bowl 2024: UK start time? Who is performing half-time show? Will Taylor Swift be there? How to follow on BBC Sport

The Super Bowl is already one of the world's biggest annual sporting events yet this year it promises to be even bigger and better than ever.

The NFL's championship game will be staged in Las Vegas for the first time on Sunday, 11 February (kick-off 23:30 GMT).

The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending champions and Patrick Mahomes, the NFL's two-time Most Valuable Player, has led them to the big game for the fourth time in five years.

They face the San Francisco 49ers, who won the Super Bowl five times from 1982 to 1995 but lost to the Chiefs four years ago.

The half-time show usually generates as much intrigue as the game itself but Usher's performance is set to be overshadowed by the most popular member of the 'Chiefs Kingdom', who has reached the Super Bowl in her 'rookie season'.

Where is the Super Bowl taking place?

The Raiders moved 550 miles from Oakland, California, to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2020

Long seen as the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas has been transformed into a sporting mecca in recent years.

Although 'Sin City' is famed for staging world-title boxing fights, several professional sports teams are now based along the Strip, including the NFL's Raiders franchise, which relocated to the 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium in 2020.

Now the Super Bowl will be staged at the $1.9bn (£1.5bn) arena, the second-most expensive in the world behind Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, which hosted Super Bowl 56.

Who is performing the half-time show?

Usher appeared as a special guest of the Black Eyed Peas during the 2011 half-time show but now the American R&B star is the headline act.

The 45-year-old completed a 100-show residency in Vegas in December and has been such a hit on the Strip that he was awarded the keys to the city in October.

What time will the Super Bowl start?

The scheduled kick-off time for UK fans on Sunday, 11 February, is 23:30, with the first half lasting about 90 minutes.

The half-time show will start at about 01:00 and the match is expected to finish at about 03:00.

Will Taylor Swift be there?

After rumours of a relationship with Kansas City's tight end Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift was spotted with his friends and family at a Chiefs game on 24 September.

The music superstar has now attended 12 Kansas City games this season, when her tour schedule has permitted, including their three play-off wins.

Her Eras tour resumes next week with a four-show run in Tokyo which concludes on the evening of 10 February, the day before Super Bowl 58.

However, with Tokyo being 17 hours behind Las Vegas (Pacific Standard Time) and the flight time being about 12 hours, in theory Swift could arrive on the Strip in time for a good night's sleep before Super Bowl Sunday.

Who will lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy?

The San Francisco 49ers have been favourites to win Super Bowl 58 since late November because of their star-studded roster and they went on to finish the regular season with a 12-5 record.

That meant they secured the top seed in the NFC Conference heading into the play-offs and they remain narrow Super Bowl favourites, despite the Kansas City Chiefs being defending champions.

After an 11-6 season, the Chiefs had to hit the road in the play-offs but still managed to reach their fourth Super Bowl in five years.

They now have the chance to cement their dynasty by winning a third NFL title in five years and becoming the first back-to-back champions since Tom Brady's New England Patriots in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Why is the Super Bowl trophy named after Vince Lombardi?

The winning team will get to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy. It is named after NFL coach Vince Lombardi, who led the Green Bay Packers to victories in the first two Super Bowls.

The road to Super Bowl 58 - 2024 play-off results

Wildcard Weekend

Saturday 13 January

Cleveland Browns 14-45 Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins 7-26 Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday 14 January

Green Bay Packers 48-32 Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Rams 23-24 Detroit Lions

Monday 15 January

Pittsburgh Steelers 17-31 Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles 9-32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Divisional Round

Saturday 20 January

Houston Texans 10-34 Baltimore Ravens

Green Bay Packers 21-24 San Francisco 49ers

Sunday 21 January

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-31 Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 Buffalo Bills

Conference Championships

Sunday 28 January

Kansas City Chiefs 17-10 Baltimore Ravens

Detroit Lions 31-34 San Francisco 49ers