Super Bowl 2024 start time today? SB 58 halftime show, predictions, commericals, more

Here's what you need to know about Super Bowl 58:

When is Super Bowl 2024?

The Super Bowl will be played Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

What time does Super Bowl LVIII start in 2024?

Photo of a football with the Super Bowl LVIII logo on it.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVIII is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

What Super Bowl is it?

This year is Super Bowl XLIII or Super Bowl 58.

Who is hosting Super Bowl LVIII?

The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting Super Bowl LVIII.

Where is Super Bowl LVIII location in 2024?

The Las Vegas Raiders home stadium and Super Bowl LVIII host site is Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas.

What channel is Super Bowl 2024 on and how to watch SB LVIII?

Here's how to watch Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11:

Are Kansas City Chiefs playing for Super Bowl 58 in 2024?

Yes. The Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Are San Francisco 49ers playing for Super Bowl 58 in 2024?

Yes. The 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Super Bowl LVIII odds 2024

Here are the odds from BetMGM Sportsbook:

Against the spread (ATS): 49ers -2 (-110) | Chiefs +2 (-110)

Moneyline (ML): 49ers -130 (bet $130 to win $100) | Chiefs +110 (bet $100 to win $110)

Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Super Bowl LVIII MVP odds 2024

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Here are the Super Bowl MVP odds from BetMGM Sportsbook:

Will Taylor Swift be at Super Bowl 2024 to cheer on Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce?

According to Tennessean reporter Bryan West, Taylor Swift is currently in Tokyo, Japan, to kick off her 2024 Eras tour and has shows Feb. 7-10.

The concert does end at 11 p.m. Feb. 10 − which is 6 a.m. Saturday morning in Nevada − and according to Google, Swift would need at least 13 hours to complete the flight.

Thankfully for Travis Kelce and all the Swifties, Tay-tay has her own private jet and should have no trouble making it to Allegiant Stadium in time for kickoff.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift walk together after an AFC Championship NFL football game, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. Scrutiny over Swift’s travel has been bubbling up online, with people pointing out the planet-warming emissions of carbon dioxide released with every flight.

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won?

Kansas City has won 3 Super Bowls. They were:

1970

2020

2023

How many Super Bowls have the 49ers won?

San Francisco has won 5 Super Bowls. They were:

1982

1985

1989

1990

1995

Who is performing in Super Bowl 2024, SB LVIII halftime show?

Here's a look at who will be performing at Super Bowl LVIII and during the halftime show:

Super Bowl LVIII tickets in 2024

Visit onlocationexp.com to find Super Bowl ticket packages. Choose from Super Bowl packages, official team packages and Super Bowl LVIII Experience packages.

How much are Super Bowl LVIII tickets in 2024?

According to raiders.nflonlocation.com, values from lowest to highest check in between $6,929 and $45,100 per ticket.

Super Bowl 2024 ads, commercials

Visit admeter.usatoday.com to watch every Super Bowl LVIII ad and see how they rated. You can also register as a panelist to vote and help rank the ads.

Who won Super Bowl 2023 or SB LVII?

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., in 2023.

Puppy Bowl 2024

Visit indystar.com for everything you need to know about Puppy Bowl XX.

