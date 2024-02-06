Super Bowl 2024 schedule, odds, news: San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs set for Super Bowl battle in Las Vegas

Super Bowl LVIII is set with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers winning their respective conference championship matchups to earn a trip to Las Vegas and the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know for the big game at Allegiant Stadium.

Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sunday | 6:30 p.m. ET | CBS

Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas

BetMGM Line: 49ers -2

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs shut down the Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC championship game. The Chiefs rolled to a 17-10 win in Baltimore. Tight end Travis Kelce broke Jerry Rice's record for most postseason receptions in league history and he recorded his record-tying eighth 100-yard playoff game. He and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift have already been the center of attention this week as the Chiefs will play in their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons. If they win, they'll become the first team to capture back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots did so in 2003 and '04.

The 49ers, after an awful first half in Santa Clara, rallied Sunday in the NFC championship game. The Niners, who had lost back-to-back conference championship games, are in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2019 season.

The 49ers opened as a 2.5-point favorite in the Super Bowl at BetMGM, though that line shifted to -1.5 minutes after it was posted. It grew to 2 points in the Niners' favor and has remained there. The underdog has covered the spread in the past three Super Bowls.

Who needs it more

Patrick Mahomes is getting a lot of legacy talk this week. If he leads the Chiefs to a win, he'll enter very rare territory as a three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. And he's only 28. Could he really start to enter the GOAT conversation as he chases down Tom Brady's seven rings?

On the other hand, a victory for the 49ers would change the perception of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who has been close to winning titles multiple times but is most known for his Super Bowl shortcomings.

But beyond the obvious coach/quarterback storylines, here's Yahoo's power rankings of the top 10 figures who will matter most in this Super Bowl.

Betting a big factor in this Super Bowl

Betting is always a big part of the Super Bowl, but having the game in gambling capital of the U.S. only kicks it into overdrive. More than $20 billion is expected to be wagered on the game, which would break an all-time record.

Yahoo Sports reporter Frank Schwab took a deep dive into the history of sports betting through the eyes of one of Las Vegas' most legendary sports book managers, Jimmy Vaccaro, aka The King of Vegas.

As for those playing and coaching in the game, the NFL is going out of its way to make sure league and team personnel are nowhere near a sports book or gambling of any type this week.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (left) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face off in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. (Photo by Marc Sanchez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will Taylor Swift make it to the Super Bowl?

She could, but it's not going to be easy.

Swift is set to resume the international leg of her tour this week. She is scheduled to perform four shows in Tokyo during Super Bowl week, with her final show on Saturday. If she leaves right after the final show, thanks to the time change, she could make it to Las Vegas in time for the Super Bowl.

Whether or not she's in Vegas, she's been a hot topic of conversation. Even NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about conspiracy theories speculating the league wanted the Chiefs to make the Super Bowl because of her connection to Kelce. Goodell quickly dismissed the theories as "nonsense."

How the Super Bowl ended up in Las Vegas, city the NFL once shunned

Not that long ago, the NFL went to great lengths to distance itself from Las Vegas because of the league's strong anti-gambling stance. Now, the city is hosting the NFL's biggest event: the Super Bowl.

So how did we get here? Yahoo Sports' Jeff Eisenberg takes us through the city's journey from sports pariah to sports haven in just a few years.

Practice field controversy

Super Bowl week started with at least a small issue. It was reported early Monday that 49ers officials were unhappy with the condition of its designated practice field at the UNLV campus, saying it was too soft.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, were set to practice at the Raiders' facility, which includes an indoor field. Unfair advantage? Not a chance, according to Goodell, who said multiple experts ruled the 49ers' practiced field up to standards. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan later downplayed the issue, saying the team will practice at UNLV as intended.

Usher set for Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

Usher is set to headline the halftime show at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. The eight-time Grammy winner wrapped up a residency in Las Vegas in December, and he’s set to release an album on Sunday.

Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem ahead of the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful,” and Andra Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the pregame festivities.