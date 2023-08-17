Super Bowl 2024: The rumoured stars who might perform at the halftime show

Rihanna onstage during the Super Bowl halftime show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl final isn’t just popular because of the NFL game but also for its much-anticipated halftime entertainment.

Each year, millions tune in to watch the Super Bowl halftime show with stars often putting on a breathtaking performance. This year, Rihanna took to the stage in a red jumpsuit and revealed to millions of viewers that she was expecting her second child. In the past, The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince and Madonna have performed.

Although the Super Bowl 2024, which is being held in Nevada – is still six months away, excited fans are already speculating which celebrity will perform at the event.

So far, no celebrity has confirmed an appearance. Here’s everything we know about about the rumours so far.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles has not announced 2024 tour dates (Ian West/PA)

In the last few months, several fans have speculated on social media that the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show could be headlined by Harry Styles.

The 29-year-old former One Direction star and Grammy award winner hasn’t spoken publicly about or confirmed this news. However, it hasn’t stopped loyal fans of the As It Was musician calling on social media for Styles to agree to next year’s slot. He hasn’t announced any tour dates for 2024, so it looks as if his availability is good.

Taylor Swift

This is not the first time rumours have swirled around Taylor Swift (Ian West/PA)

Another star many fans are hoping to see at the Super Bowl 2024 is Taylor Swift. Although Swift hasn’t addressed the rumours, there has been plenty of talk in previous years about her making an NFL appearance. Some fans are hoping 2024 could be her time but there have been reports that said she has declined the opportunity.

She recently released her international tour dates for 2024 and some fans may be dismayed to see that she is touring Japan around the same time as the Super Bowl.

However, the actual day of the Super Bowl event, February 11, is still clear in her tour diary.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus would be bound to put this year’s hit Flowers on her playlist (Yui Mok/PA Archive)

According to a tweet earlier this year, Miley Cyrus is another contender. Having released the single Flowers and subsequent album at the start of 2023, a Super Bowl appearance might make sense.

However like the other stars on this list, Cyrus has kept quiet about any upcoming Super Bowl performance so at this point it is just a rumour.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X did a Super Bowl ad in 2020 (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Lil Nas X already appeared in a Super Bowl advert in 2020, so could a halftime performance be next? Fans hope so and are calling for the Old Town Road star to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Lil Nas X hasn’t confirmed any 2024 performance or tour dates so his diary is free in February at the moment.