Super Bowl 2024: In pictures - build-up to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas

Super Bowl 58, one of the world's biggest annual sporting events, takes place on Sunday in Las Vegas

The NFL's championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers is being staged in Vegas for the first time, at the 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium (kick-off 23:30 GMT).

Super Bowl is not just about the game though and all week the hype will be building with media events in the stadium and fans gathering on Vegas' iconic strip.

Here are some of the best pictures so far.