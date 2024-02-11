Super Bowl 2024: Most bettors' money still siding with Chiefs despite massive bets on 49ers

Big-money bettors are eyeing the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

BetMGM has taken two bets of at least $200,000 on the 49ers to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Someone wagered $250,000 on the 49ers to cover a 2-point spread, while there’s another $200,000 bet on the 49ers to beat the Chiefs on the moneyline.

The 49ers are -110 to win by 3 or more and -130 to win outright. If the moneyline bet cashes, the bettor will win over $150,000.

Despite the big bets on the 49ers, bettors are still all over the Chiefs. And that includes a lot of sharp money. The Chiefs are getting 65% of bets against the spread, but those bets make up 77% of the money bet on the line. The Chiefs are +110 to win the game straight up and are getting 77% of moneyline bets and 82% of the money.

“We have taken multiple six-figure bets on the 49ers, but there continues to be lopsided action on the Chiefs to win and cover the spread in the Super Bowl,” BetMGM trader Tristan Davis said. “The 49ers winning would be a good outcome for the sportsbook.”

The most popular prop bets

The biggest prop bet made so far at BetMGM is $40,000 on tails to be the winner of the coin toss. Both heads and tails have odds of -105 to land face up.

The most-bet player prop is Brock Purdy’s rushing total. Bettors are liking Purdy to go over 11.5 rushing yards. The second-most popular player prop is Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco to get at least 67 rushing yards.

Travis Kelce is the most-popular pick to score a touchdown. A Kelce TD at any point during the game is at -105. Christian McCaffrey, the favorite to score a TD at -210, is the second-most bet player to score.

Kelce and McCaffrey are also the most-bet players to score first. Kelce’s odds of the first TD are +650 while McCaffrey is at +375. McCaffrey has scored the 49ers’ first touchdown in each of their two playoff games this postseason while Kelce scored the first TD of the AFC title game and scored the Chiefs’ first TD in the divisional round against the Buffalo Bills.