Super Bowl 2024 Las Vegas: Yahoo Sports breaks down Chiefs-49ers from every angle

Super Bowl LVIII is drawing close. Yahoo Sports has spent the past week both on the ground in Las Vegas and from afar covering every angle of the big game across multiple platforms.

You can find all our work right here, and keep checking back right up to kickoff on Sunday.

Super Bowl matchup

Let's get this out of the way: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy are the four most important people in determining the Super Bowl LVIII winner. There's a reason we spend most of our time talking about coaches and quarterbacks. That doesn't mean they're the only four that matter. 10 most important non-QB/coach figures who will determine champion

Chiefs-49ers is a wonderful, fantastic, super matchup between two strong contenders with star players and coaches on every single unit. Here's a preview of when both the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs have the ball, including numbers to note, players to keep an eye on outside of the typical stars, and an important matchup that can swing the game, as well as props. Lots of props. The Overhang: Key players and wrinkles that could determine Super Bowl LVIII

The busiest player on Sunday might be ... the Chiefs' slot defender. Plus, Kadarius Toney believes he's Kansas City's WR1 — even though he might not play in the Super Bowl. We could all use that confidence. Four Verts: Trent McDuffie's heavyweight fight and Kadarius Toney's confidence

What's the injury report look like? Who might be a game-time decision, and who is good to go? Super Bowl injury tracker

Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is drawing near. (AP Photo/Matt York) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII

Whether you're tuning in for the game itself, the Super Bowl commercials — or solely for Taylor Swift and her boyfriend — you may be wondering how to actually watch the Chiefs vs. 49ers NFL championship game. Well don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about watching the 2024 Super Bowl, including when the broadcast starts.

Super Bowl betting

Want to bet the Super Bowl this year? Here's your guide to everything you can put money on with BetMGM.

Where's the money going? What are the most popular bets? What other trends are surfacing with Super Bowl betting?

Super Bowl betting has its own long, storied history. Here are some of the best stories, from a William "The Refrigerator" Perry prop to Joe Namath's guarantee to some truly bad beats. The history of Super Bowl betting

Ever wonder how NFL point spreads are made? Wonder no more as veteran oddsmakers explain

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is frequently compared to Michael Jordan, but a golf analogy is much more apt — for both him and Tom Brady, Charles Robinson writes

The Chiefs have developed into a program that consistently goes deep in the postseason. And it shows no signs of ending soon as head coach Andy Reid, 65, ended any speculation he's going to call it quits after this season. Charles McDonald has more

Mahomes and the Chiefs' defense get a ton of shine, but without Isiah Pacheco, they might not be back in this Super Bowl. Frank Schwab on the ground

More Chiefs coverage:

The Super Bowl spotlight is once again on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire via Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan built a "great equalizer" for Super Bowl moments like this. Will it be enough vs. Patrick Mahomes? Jori Epstein details

Shanahan's chase for his first Super Bowl title sure feels a lot like the former plight of the guy he'll coach against on Sunday. Charles McDonald compares and contrasts

There aren't many of them, but the 49ers who were around for the Super Bowl LIV loss to the Chiefs still have lingering memories of the hurt, Frank Schwab writes

"System quarterback" has long been used as a denigration. With Brock Purdy, it might be time to rethink that. Here's why, courtesy of Jori Epstein

More 49ers coverage:

Las Vegas' evolution

Legendary Hall of Fame oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro has a story for you. Or three. Hear him talk about Buster Douglas over Mike Tyson, Jimmy Johnson's first Dallas Cowboys season, and so much more

Two decades ago, the NFL turned down the city of Las Vegas for a Super Bowl ad spot. Now it's hosting the big game. Jeff Eisenberg on the league's 180 on Vegas

Decades before the Super Bowl arrived, Jerry Tarkanian and UNLV turned Vegas into a sports town. Dan Wetzel harkens back

Las Vegas has evolved from a mobbed-up desert town to the center of the American sports universe. Jay Busbee recounts how it happened

What's the best place to watch the Super Bowl? It might be at Stadium Swim, Vegas' ultimate pool party. Read Jeff Eisenberg

Las Vegas has undergone a transformation from mobbed-up desert town to the center of the American sports universe. (Stefan Milic/Yahoo Sports)

Taylor Swift

The megastar singer (and girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce) can change lives simply by wearing certain outfits. Jeff Eisenberg has much more

Kelce (and Ms. Swift) seized the record for "Biggest Super Bowl Media Contingent." Dan Wetzel from Opening Night

Kelce himself has been bombarded by questions regarding Swift, but hey, he says it's all good

There's a subsection of people who think the NFL is engaged in some sort of conspiracy with Taylor Swift. Roger Goodell, understandably, says that's nonsense

More news

Podcasts

Videos