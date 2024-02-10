Super Bowl 2024 injury tracker: Joe Thuney ruled out with pectoral issue; George Kittle, Arik Armstead good to go

The Super Bowl LVIII injury report heading into the weekend isn't too crowded or too concerning for either the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs already knew they would be missing Charles Omenihu on the defensive line after he tore his ACL during the AFC championship game. On Friday, the team announced that they'll be without a key piece of their offensive line for Sunday's game, as Joe Thuney has been ruled out with a pectoral issue.

Thuney suffered the injury during the Chiefs' playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21. Now it'll keep him from chasing his fourth Super Bowl victory. It's typically a four-to-six week recovery time, but since Thuney can't go Nick Allegretti will continue to fill in.

It also looks like Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice will play with no issues after he was reportedly stepped on about an hour into Thursday’s practice. He received ankle treatment and walked off without a limp but was listed as a limited participant that day. On Friday, he was full go.

On the 49ers side, while George Kittle and Arik Armstead full participated in Friday's practice and were given no injury designation after being limited earlier in the week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he wasn't worried and the pair will play in the Super Bowl.

Allegiant Stadium | Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET | CBS, Paramount+

San Francisco 49ers

TE George Kittle (toe): full practice

LB Oren Burks (shoulder): full practice

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle): full practice

DT Arik Armstead (knee/foot): full practice

DT Kalia Davis (ankle): questionable (IR)

Kansas City Chiefs