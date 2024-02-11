Super Bowl 2024 inactives: Kadarius Toney out for Chiefs ahead of matchup with 49ers

Besides Kadarius Toney's absence, both teams have about as clean a bill of health as possible headed into the game in Las Vegas

Are y'all ready for this?

Super Bowl Sunday is finally here. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII has been one of the most talked about since ... well, the last time these two teams played each other in Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

Four years later, the two teams are back in the big dance, with the 49ers looking to avenge their 31-20 loss to the Chiefs. Both teams enter the contest with about as clean a bill of health as possible. All key players are expected to be good to go for the championship game.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will play host to Super Bowl LVIII. (Media Punch/IPX)

On the Chiefs side, they will be without starting left guard Joe Thuney, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday due to his nagging pectoral injury. Kansas City did get running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) off injured reserve on the same day, and he's considered a game-time decision. He was not on the inactive list Sunday afternoon. Receivers Kadarius Toney and Justyn Ross were placed on the inactive list ahead of the game.

The Chiefs' top receivers — wideout Rashee Rice and tight end Travis Kelce — were both full participants in the team's final practice Thursday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who missed last year's Super Bowl versus the Philadelphia Eagles, was dealing with an illness to start the week but ended it as a full participant.

For the 49ers, there are no players on the active roster carrying an injury designation, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that he's not worried about tight end George Kittle (toe) or defensive tackle Arik Armstead (knee, foot), who were both limited Wednesday and Thursday.

They finished the week practicing in full, along with linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle).

"The guys who have been banged up, they've done everything possible to be healthy for this game," Shanahan said via ESPN. "It's our first time everyone is full and healthy. It's the right game to have it that way."

Full inactives for Super Bowl LVIII

San Francisco 49ers inactives

Kansas City Chiefs inactives

Here are our inactives for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/xqWTfmybk8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 11, 2024