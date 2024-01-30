Super Bowl 2024: Bettors are swiftly backing Travis Kelce to score a TD against the 49ers

Bettors love the idea of Travis Kelce scoring a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Through the opening days of betting for Super Bowl LVIII, Kelce is the most-bet player at BetMGM to score at TD at any point on Feb. 11. With odds of -110 to score a TD, Kelce is the No. 3 favorite among all Chiefs and 49ers players. A $10 bet would win $9.09 if Kelce scored a TD.

It’s not much of a surprise that Kelce is so popular among bettors. He’s become the most well-known NFL player outside of the football world thanks to his relationship with Taylor Swift. She’s been in attendance at all three of the Chiefs’ playoff games so far and joined Kelce on the field after the Chiefs beat the Ravens in the AFC championship game on Sunday. Though Swift has a concert in Tokyo on the Saturday before the Super Bowl, the time difference between Tokyo and Las Vegas makes it possible for her to get back to the United States in plenty of time to be at the Super Bowl.

Kelce ended the regular season with just one touchdown in his last nine games played. But he’s scored three touchdowns over the past two games. After he had seven catches for 71 yards against the Miami Dolphins to open the playoffs, Kelce had five catches for 75 yards and two scores in the Chiefs’ divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills.

On Sunday against the Ravens, Kelce caught all 11 of his targets for 116 yards and scored the game’s first touchdown.

The only two players who have better odds to score than Kelce are both running backs. San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is at -210 to score a TD at any point in the Super Bowl, while the Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco is at -135. McCaffrey has scored two touchdowns in each of the 49ers’ two playoff games so far this postseason, while Pacheco has a TD in each of the three Chiefs postseason games.

As Kelce is the most-bet player to score a TD, bettors are also loving 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s rushing yards total. The over/under for rushing yards for Purdy is at 11.5 and 99% of the money is on the over so far. Purdy rushed for 48 yards in the 49ers' comeback win over the Lions in the NFC title game and also had 14 rushing yards in the team’s divisional round win over the Packers.

Super Bowl rushing or receiving TD odds

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (-210)

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (-135)

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (-110)

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice (+125)

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk (+155)

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (+175)

49ers TE George Kittle (+175)

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (+400)

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (+600)

Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (+600)

Chiefs WR Justin Watson (+650)

49ers WR Jauan Jennings (+650)